Biography Ten years ago, Perez Hilton was the most hated man in Hollywood, who in his blog showed the celebrity and varicose veins of celebrities and did not forget the Finns – Now he regrets everything

Perez Hilton, the “most hated man in Hollywood” who has been stunned by a Finnish star, regrets the millions lost in his biography and everything Lady Gaga made her do.

In 2005 Mario Lavandeiralla it went badly. He had been fired from three different jobs in the last ten months, his dreams of an acting career had been left to pop in one scene Sopranoseries and money matters stalled.

At that time, salvation came from his deep love for gossip, especially for celebrity gossip, which he had gotten to spread in Star magazine during his journalist wash.

Lavandeira came Perez Hilton, a celebrity blogger whose site was followed by ordinary people as well as gossip subjects.

It meant millions and millions of people.

Over time, Hilton also became the most hated man in Hollywood.

Hilton recent autobiography My life in Scandal (2020) is an instructive read for the unknown. In it, Hilton goes through his career as a celebrity blogger during this millennium, with names such as Cameron Diaz, Lindsey Lohan, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton.

They are all either Hilton friends or enemies. Often both.

Perez Hilton and Lindsay Lohan in 2010.­

Its establishment after that, Hilton’s perezhilton.com site took full advantage of celebrity clutter.

He posted paparazzi images of Hollywood stars from various sources on his site and wrote offensive comments about them. He also picked up unpleasant details from the images, such as black eyes, varicose veins, bald eagles, and hanging-swollen eye bags, which then enlarged to full screen size.

On the other hand, not everything was stealing. The site was powered by Hilton’s often self-acquired gossip, i.e. information about celebrity drug use, betrayals, and tube trips.

They were material from which many deserving gossip magazines were jealous.

Hilton success was based on a few things. First, he was hardworking. As other guests partyed at the Paris Hilton’s home ball at nine in the morning with a variety of intoxicants, Perez Hilton took it easy and watched the celebrities. When a couple or group then moved to the bathroom to bustle, he was in steel shape in the morning to write about what he saw.

He was also extremely networked and recruited people to produce news for himself. When actress Lindsey Lohan crashed her car on Sunset Boulevard in 2007, there was quickly a Hilton guy present who went to take pictures of the event on Hilton’s website.

Quite often Hilton was also funny on his blog. At least in the opinion of his fans.

Time along with the Celebrity Managers also realized the opportunities the blog brought and pushed their information to Hilton. The number of visitors increased.

Soon, Hilton’s blog generated advertising revenue of millions. His influence began to be feared and respected. For several years, Forbes magazine selected him as the leading celebrity influencer on the internet, and competitors tried to buy his blog for 16 million euros.

There was money, and it was spent.

Perez also took a closer look at the stars he reported. He has an apparently accurate persecution to spot ascending abilities early in their careers, and many of them missed a friend.

This gave rise to accusations of bias. When other stars were allowed to swallow the outrage blamed by Hilton, Paris Hilton, for example, basked in the glow of the blogger’s overtones.

Hilton himself says he has never tried to be objective.

“I knew Paris was taking advantage of me, but it didn’t matter, I used him too. I was the blogger who hung out with Paris Hilton. Years later, the same pattern was repeated Adelen with. It felt a lot worse because I thought he really liked me. ”

The collaboration between Perez Hilton and Paris Hilton continues. Photo from 2019.­

One the reason for treating Paris Hilton with silk gloves was in the artist name of Perez Hilton. A daughter of a millionaire could easily have sued the blogger for exploiting her name, but for one reason or another, she didn’t.

Even in his autobiography, Hilton hardly slanders his surname. Admittedly, he says that Paris was the worst gossip he had ever met in his life.

“The couple burned the grass all day waking up until late at night,” the blogger writes.

Usually Perez Hilton’s attention has focused on the world’s biggest stars, but a few times he has also quoted Finnish celebrities.

In 2009, he became a hungry hockey player Jarkko Ruutua. At the time, a Buffalo player Andrew Peters claimed that a Finnish hockey player was biting him in the middle of the match. The screen denied it happened, but it didn’t stop Hilton.

“Strange, I didn’t know that hockey players even have teeth to bite with,” he chuckled and continued the story of a possible water horror.

During Finland’s 2012 presidential election, Hilton, on the other hand, glowed in his blog Pekka Haavisto entitled “Finland can have a gay president”.

However, until the biography, Finnish celebrities have not ended up.

In a 2010 video, Hilton tastes makeup artist and tuber Jeffrey Star for some reason:

Eventually Hilton was over. He had slept a few hours a night, dancing, writing, and watching the numbers of visitors. Gradually, anger and negative energy had seized from the blog to its author, and he saw only negative things around him.

Hilton saw her picture and didn’t like herself.

“I was drowning in negativity,” he writes. “I held on to my part and was too scared to change. I thought I would lose my reader if I gave up my malice. ”

One the revival to reality came as early as 2010. At that time, a student from Rutgers University came to the public eye Tyler Clementin case. Clementi had kissed another man in the dormitory area and become undercover by his roommate. The video had gone into a wider split, and Clementi felt ashamed so much that he jumped off the bridge.

The event sparked the It Gets Better campaign, which was also publicly attended by a gay man, Hilton. However, the general public did not accept that a blogger known as a bully gains positive publicity by such dubious means.

Hilton received a hate mail that knocked him out completely.

“The power of anger shocked me and burst the bubble I had lived in. I realized for the first time that I was hated not only by a few people but by the majority of people. I also realized how deeply the things I wrote hurt their subjects. ”

Now so he heard the same things from the readers as from the stars he had offended, and it was not beautiful to hear. According to Hilton, the actor Roseanne Barr had said he wanted to take the blogger to his farm in Hawaii, where he wanted to shoot this one. In perfect women acted as a handsome gardener Jesse Metcalfe in turn, had asked, Hilton knows how many times he had fantasized about killing a blogger.

The most famous real assault incident happened at the MuchMusic Video Awards gala in Toronto, where a rapper star Will.i.amin the manager slapped the blogger in the face.

Hilton acted in a manner typical of itself. He urged his Twitter followers to alert the police.

Now in the publication of his biography, Hilton regrets, regrets and regrets.

He regrets the nasty nicknames he gave to celebrities, such as Asslee (Ashlee Simpson) and Maniston (Jennifer Aniston).

He also regrets the penises, pee showers and other outrage he has drawn on celebrity images.

He also regrets that the children of the celebrities had to suffer.

“Some of them were really young, others were teenagers, and it doesn’t matter that I believed I was writing. I’m sorry, I believed that the Scriptures for celebrities to be ok. Now I know better. ”

Hilton’s wave of remorse is exhilarating, as in some previous interviews he has stated that he does not pursue remorse.

Now it’s “tons.”

Naturally Hilton also regrets lost property.

“The most I regret is that I didn’t put money into savings. In a few years, I made millions of dollars and wasted most of it. I thought foolishly that money would go on forever. ”

In addition to the luxurious lifestyle, the money burned for renting and decorating an office and studio in Beverly Hills, among other places.

From time to time, Hilton was also in court, for example, for unauthorized use of images and had to pay compensation. He also experimented with a managerial career and pushed money into artists who didn’t prove to be successful.

The biggest missed opportunity is Ariana Grande, with whom Hilton negotiated cooperation. When Grande, backed by her mother, finally turned down the offer, Hilton did what she did best: take revenge on her blog.

“It was really petty, and I really regret it,” he writes in his memoirs.

Perez Hilton and Lady Gaga in 2009.­

Is however, one superstar with whom he does things Hilton most regrets. Hilton met Lady Gagan already in the early stages of this career in 2008. At the time, Gaga announced that he was a fan of his blog, and that’s where the friendship began.

According to Hilton, they spent their holidays together, made hourly phone calls every day and comforted each other as crises arose. When Hilton divorced her boyfriend, Gaga urged to come to her immediately.

When necessary, friendship also led him to attack artists whom Gaga considered his enemies. According to Hilton, this was the case, for example, when Gaga claimed Christina Aguileran with copies of him Bionicwith his album (2010).

Hilton slammed Aguileira into pity in his columns and came up with disgusting nicknames for him that would also spread to a wider audience.

“Looking back now, my biggest shame is that I let Gaga use me as a weapon against Christina and other artists,” he writes.

Anyway, the friendship changed, according to Hilton, because of Gaga drinking and taking pills. When a friend became the “Lady Gaga of the whole world” the negative aspects of this began to accentuate. Eventually, the star distributed a tweet to his followers, which was the last rivet for friendship.

“He claimed I was following himself as some disgusting stalker, which I didn’t understand at all,” Hilton writes. “I was wondering if he was in trouble or completely confused.”

“I thought he was my friend, but maybe it wasn’t. Maybe he just used me all the time and then threw me aside when he no longer needed me. ”

As is often the case with Hilton, the ultimate truth is hard to know. Lady Gaga, for example, has denied that she ever wanted anything bad for Aguilera.

Hilton photographed at a fashion event in Los Angeles in May 2019.­

Today Perez Hilton says he is happy. Although he still works too much and sleeps too little, part of the sleep debt is due to his young children.

His site still looks pretty gloomy gossip jungle, but I miss it’s tidy.

Maybe Perez Hilton really is the kind of changed man he advertises himself to be.

Or then no. Namely, there is one more thing he regrets in his biography. Hilton regrets not receiving the presenter’s wash Bad Girls Club program in 2010.

The idea for the program, presented in several countries, was simple: seven aggressive girls are locked in the same house for three months and see what happens.

Hilton refused.

“I think the program idea seemed rude and heartless, and that was the main reason for disengagement, but I regretted it later,” he writes.

“Because finally: if you want to make TV, you have to be on TV.”

It is difficult to argue against that.

Perez Hilton, Leif Eriksson and Martin Svensson: TMI: My Life in Scandal. Chicago Review Press. 240 s.