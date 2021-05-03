Genocides have their sound. In 1915/16, Turkish and Kurdish Muslim women incited their husbands to rob and murder Christian Armenians with Lilili trills. Planned by the Ottoman government, led by local state officials, carried out by the military and civilians, the Armenian genocide represents the first major mass murder in the history of the twentieth century. And as with other genocides, it was not only about murders, but also about the enrichment of the Perpetrator.

Hans-Lukas Kieser’s clever, linguistically fine and thoughtful biography of Talât Pascha, the organizer of the genocide, gives the murder of around one and a half million Christian Armenians a face for the first time. Talât was shaped by the crisis of the (late) Ottoman Empire: Christian and Muslim subjects demanded autonomy and the rule of law. The fear of the collapse of the empire grew among the elites.

Talâts socialization took place in secret organizations of reform-oriented radical officers. In 1908 these Young Turks overthrew the authoritarian ruling Sultan Abdul Hamid, who had mobilized pan-Islamism as a rule of ideology in order to bind non-Turkish Muslims such as Albanians, Kurds and Arabs to the empire. In 1908 there was a chance to win the many millions of Ottoman Christians over to the empire through a constitutional parliamentary state. But the Young Turks established a military dictatorship. When it suffered devastating defeats against Italy and the Balkans in 1911/12, its leadership became radicalized.

Thirty years of Muslim genocide

The vacillation between revolutionary triumph and the misery of defeat influenced Talat’s thinking. After working with Armenians for some time, he soon saw them as a deadly threat to the goal of his group: an ethnically and religiously homogeneous Anatolia as the home of an Islamic-Turkish nation. The Armenians lived both in the big cities like Istanbul and in eastern Anatolia. Since 1894, Sultan Abdul Hamid had staged bloody pogroms with tens of thousands of victims. In 1909 there were further massacres of Armenians in southern Anatolia. The Israeli historians Benny Morris and Dror Zeevi recently spoke of a thirty-year Muslim genocide against Christians in Anatolia, which began in 1894 and ended with the death, displacement and flight of the victims in 1924.

The economically successful Armenian merchants and freelancers disturbed the Muslim elite, as did the complaints of the Armenian farmers in Eastern Anatolia, who were expropriated and brutally treated by Turkish and Kurdish landowners and gang leaders. When the great powers took up this question on the eve of the First World War, it appeared to men like Talât as a loss of control of the empire. Their response to the polyphonic calls for reform and betterment of Christians was the radical centralization and militarization of power. They were caught in a web of ideas of social Darwinism and extreme hostility towards Christians.