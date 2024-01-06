Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei was appointed Minister of State for Defense Affairs and a member of the Council of Ministers, on January 6, 2024. Al Mazrouei has worked as an advisor in the presidential office since 2022, and he also served as Undersecretary in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, from the year 2009, until the year 2022, and worked During the period from 2006 to 2008, he was Deputy Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority.

Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the field of Finance from Suffolk University – Boston, USA.