Former Defense Minister Jaswant Singh died on Sunday morning. He was 82 and in a coma for the past six years. Jaswant Singh, one of the founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was a cabinet minister of various ministries during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He held important ministries like Defense, Foreign and Finance from 1996 to 2004.

In 2014, BJP did not give Jaswant Singh the ticket for Lok Sabha elections from Barmer, Rajasthan. After this, angry Jaswant Singh left the party and contested as an independent but lost. The same year he suffered severe head injuries, since then he was in a coma.

Jaswant Singh first served the country by staying in the army and later joined politics. He was an MP from 1980 to 2014 and during this time he represented both houses of parliament. His son Manvendra Singh is also in politics.

Jaswant Singh was appointed as the Foreign Minister of India in 1998 and 1999. In 2002, he was again appointed as the Finance Minister of India. He was the foreign minister during the Kandahar plane hijackings case. Three terrorists also left Kandahar. Jaswant Singh was expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party for his book ‘Jinnah: India-Partition, Independence’ written on Jinnah. He returned in 2010.

In 2014, the BJP did not give him the Lok Sabha ticket. The BJP fielded Colonel Sonaram Chaudhary from his Barmer seat. After this Jaswant left the BJP. Independents contested, but lost. This year he suffered a head injury. After this, Jaswant was in a coma.