The orca Gladis exists, although there is not one, but 15. The one that has become famous in recent days on the Internet, giving rise to all kinds of memes and publications, for causing destruction and even sinking yachts on the Spanish coasts, is in actually what scientists call white Gladis, the most adult of the group. But in that same community, there are juvenile specimens such as gray Gladis, black Gladis, small Gladis… These animals have shown very unusual behavior with boats for about three years, sometimes causing significant damage. Scientists point to different hypotheses to explain the orca lunges, however, there is no certainty that White Gladis is teaching the youngest specimens to hit boats due to a supposed trauma caused by a crash in the past, as It is being implied in some posts that have gone viral. In reality, the researchers do not know how to explain the attitude of these killer whales, which they also associate with behavior learned out of curiosity and their fondness for play. This is what science knows about this peculiar group of cetaceans that suddenly triumph in the ocean of social networks.

The avalanche of memes on social media has helped amplify the image of the orca as a vengeful killer whale, intentionally attacking to harm boats. An interpretation quite far from reality, according to experts. The history of the gladis It is recent, dating back to May 2020, when the first documented interaction of one of these cetaceans occurred (orcinus orca) with a ship in the Strait of Gibraltar. There was a two-month truce, until the attacks returned in July of the same year, to then reproduce on the Portuguese coast and, from mid-August, move to the north of Spain, to the Galician coast. Orcas follow the trail of their traveling supermarket: tuna. Since then, the cetaceans have not stopped. So far in 2023, the Atlantic Orca organization has detected up to 53 interactions in the Strait of Gibraltar area: 12 have reported damage to ships and 31 have corresponded to sightings. A higher figure than other years at the same time, although it is still early to draw conclusions.

These animals are amazing. They approach the ship stealthily, on many occasions without the crew noticing; they examine it in detail, curiously, and stand under the boat. They begin to touch it and hit the rudder with their heads to turn it and they can break it with a movement of the lever. “They know that this is how the boat turns and that they can steer it,” explains Alberto López, a marine biologist and spokesman for the Orca Atlántica group. The more speed and more resistance by whoever controls the rudder, the harder the killer whales push. The ship can drift and even sink, as has happened on three occasions.

López explains that they decided to call the three specimens Gladis that at the beginning of everything, in 2020, were more active in interactions. To differentiate between them, they added a last name and thus Gladis white, Gladis gray and Gladis black were born. “We named it in memory of the name Bonaterre gave the species in 1789: Orca gladiator.” And the group of gladis grew with Gladis clara, Peque, Albarracín… Until reaching the current 15 individuals that belong to at least two families ―orcas are organized in stable social groups―. Gladis Blanca is the only adult (from 10 or 12 years old), the rest are juveniles or subadults. Orcas can live between 50 and 80 years. The rest of the orca population of the Iberian Peninsula, some 45 specimens, which transit between the Strait of Gibraltar and the Galician coast, does not show great interest in the boats.

What drives these killer whales to reproduce such unusual and puzzling behaviour? It is the million dollar question. “We don’t know, because we haven’t identified the whale that hit the first boat,” López clarifies. One of the approaches that the Orca Atlántica group is considering is the appearance of self-induced behavior, which is invented and repeated until it becomes routine. “But that profile fits with the youthful ones, more imaginative and proactive, but it didn’t fit us with the adults,” he adds.

When in doubt, they added another hypothesis that implied that this adult individual had experienced a traumatic encounter with a sailboat ―his favorites― and that he tried to stop the sailboat so as not to repeat that moment of anguish that he could have experienced. They ruled out a collision because they did not locate any specimen with injuries of these characteristics. The only damage they detected were wounds caused by killer whales that feed on tuna caught on longlines, when they cut themselves with the line from which the tuna hangs. Tunas weigh between 200 and 400 kilos. “The bad experience could have occurred with a sailboat with fishing lines on the stern and hence his fixation with them,” he specifies.

Renaud de Stephanis, Coordinator of the Cetacean Conservation, Information and Study Organization (CIRCE), points to a behavior related to “environmental enrichment and learning that is transmitted from mothers to daughters, from pups to pups and other relatives, but within the same group”. When they find something new in the sea, for example when a sunfish appears, they become interested in it and make up games. “The gladis Are the gladis and there are only two groups involved, because the behavior, for the moment, has not been transmitted to other families with which they do not have such strong ties. It is like saying, I teach a culture to my children, but not to the others”. CIRCE is collaborating with the Ministry for the Ecological Transition in the marking of killer whales in the strait. With the satellite data, a map of the approximate area through which they are moving is made, which is made available to navigators to minimize the risk of encountering troubled families on the ministry’s website.

Among the recommendations it is specified that, in the event of an encounter, it is always preferable to navigate by motor rather than by sail, avoiding stopping the boat and navigating in a straight line at the highest speed possible towards shallower waters, until the killer whales lose control. interest. And, always within safety limits, sail as close as possible to the coast, especially in the vicinity of the Barbate cove, where there is less risk of encountering groups of orcas.

