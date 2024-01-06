Dr. Engineer Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi was appointed Minister of State for Youth on January 6, 2024. He and astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri are the first two Emirati astronauts within the Emirates Astronaut Programme, which was launched in 2017 with the aim of training and preparing a team of Emirati astronauts and sending them into space to carry out scientific missions. Through the mission that was launched on March 2, 2023, on board the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor spacecraft, His Excellency also accomplished the longest space mission in Arab history on board the International Space Station.

Al-Neyadi succeeded in conducting many important scientific experiments and research in space, and on April 28, 2023, Al-Neyadi achieved an important achievement when he became the first Arab to participate in an extravehicular activity mission, and on September 4, 2023, he returned to Earth after performing a mission on the International Space Station that lasted 6 months. During which he participated in about 200 scientific experiments while on board the International Space Station.

Al Neyadi received a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Brighton, Britain, a master’s degree in information and network security from Greenfith University, Australia, and a doctorate degree in data leakage prevention technology from the same university. He also received the best student award at Zayed Military College, and the University of Technology award. Griffith for outstanding performance, and the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Award for Scientific Achievement, and he is also a member of the Emirates Volunteering Platform.