Biography Halla-aho asked for justification for anti-Semitism – this is how Lauri Nurmi, who wrote a biography about him, answers

“This is a classic attempt by a person in a leading position to turn their attention away from the fact,” says Lauri Nurmi, who wrote an unofficial biography of Halla-aho.

Basic Finns chairman Jussi Halla-aho took part in a debate on the Association of Political Journalists on Monday morning, where he was asked based on a recent unofficial biography of his anti-Semitism.

Halla-aho said he did not intend to embark on a word-for-word debate about anti-Semitism because he thought he could not win it.

“Yes, someone should be able to substantiate such accusations. I expect him to substantiate some of these rude claims, ”Halla-aho replied, referring to the author Nurme.

Now biographer and biographer of Iltalehti Lauri Nurmi responds to Halla-aho. According to him, the issues raised in the book are not about arguments, opinions or word-for-word situations.

“It is a fact based on written source material, about which everyone can and must form their own opinion,” says Nurmi.

In the book, the anti-Semitic features of Halla-aho’s political activities are justified both by his own old blog posts and by old websites removed from the networks of the Finnish Sisu organization and retrieved from an Internet archive search.

First One of the arguments of the book is that Halla-aho was actively involved in the Finnish Sisu organization and in 2000 joined its internal literature.

The original name of the literary district was Thule, which refers to the German Society of Thule, from which the German National Socialist Party was later formed. According to Nurmi, this already points to anti-Semitism.

At that time, the literary district also published a nationalist book list, which included European national epics as well as doctrines of National Socialism, such as Helmut Stellrechtin Faith and deeds mixed Alfred Rosenbergin Towards a new Europe. For example, the organization circulated and translated Stellrecht’s book, which warns of racial mixing and calls Jews dishonest.

On the other hand the book also substantiates Halla-aho’s anti-Semitism with his own writings, which he published on his Scripta blog. Among other things, he said Islam and Judaism were “doctrinally violent, despotic, and patriarchal religions”.

“As a dissertation researcher over the age of 30, Halla-aho has declared that she is not interested in the Holocaust of the Jewish genocide, and called it a historical curiosity. During the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, Halla-aho writes about holo-loosening, ”The book says.

Anti-Semitism or even a mere examination of Halla-aho’s political career was not the only starting point for the book. Central and important are family and family backgrounds as well as interviews with numerous loved ones.

Read more: An informal but thorough biography of Jussi Halla-aho was published, the actual steak of which is the analysis of hundreds of blog posts – “Texts are sometimes chilling”

Nurmi would like Halla-aho to read the book himself. In a statement on Monday morning, Nurmi did not like the fact that Halla-aho did not answer the question about anti-Semitism himself.

“This is a classic attempt by a person in a leading position to turn their attention away from the fact.”

Nurmen according to Halla-aho was offered the opportunity to be interviewed on the topics of the book last winter, but this politely refused.

“Of course, I have my own doubts about why Jussi Halla-aho is not talking about this in this case. Then he would have to face his own political activities, the nature of Suomen Sisu and his own writings. ”

Nurmi thinks it would be valuable if Halla-aho could go through the issue and written sources one by one on some occasion.