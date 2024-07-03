Ura.ru: Colonel Gorodilov chose a military career because of his father

Ura.ru edition published biographical data of the commander of the 83rd separate guards airborne assault order of Suvorov brigade, Colonel Artem Gorodilov, detained by the FSB on suspicion of large-scale fraud.

As the publication points out, Gorodilov chose a military career, inspired by his father’s example. Gorodilov Jr. studied at the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne School named after Margelov and at the Combined Arms Academy of the Armed Forces named after Frunze.

After graduating, he began serving in the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division, and in 2019, he commanded the 234th Guards Airborne Assault Regiment named after Alexander Nevsky. In April 2022, for his participation in battles in the Kyiv region, Gorodilov was awarded the rank of “Guard Colonel” ahead of schedule. Soon after, he was appointed commander of the Ussuriysk separate airborne unit, and in May of the same year, he became commander of the 83rd separate airborne assault brigade, stationed in Ussuriysk.

The arrest of Gorodilov by FSB officers became known on the evening of July 3. The details of the case are not provided. According to the law, an especially large amount of fraud starts from one million rubles.

In February 2023, the serviceman was included in the US sanctions list – he was banned from entering the United States. The State Department did not provide reasons for imposing sanctions, but American media wrote that Gorodilov could allegedly be involved in crimes against civilians. The Ministry of Defense and the Kremlin have repeatedly stated that Russian servicemen do not commit war crimes.