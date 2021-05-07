Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Biogenics Laboratory, a member of the G42 Group, provides testing services to detect the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) through the IATA Travel Pass application, which was launched by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), so that passengers can use it on board flights. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will run between Abu Dhabi and Chicago, New York, Washington and Toronto until May 31, 2021.

The first travelers to use the “Travel Pass” application will be able to easily present the health certificates necessary for travel, as the document enables users to benefit from facilities for check-in procedures and free connection to the on-board Wi-Fi service. The TravelPass application is a step towards speeding up efforts to re-establish Opening the borders without quarantine and restarting aviation by providing accurate information on the health status of travelers and the results of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests.

Given the scale of operations, Ashish Kochi, CEO of G42 Healthcare, said that leveraging the expertise of Biogenics as a partner in this pilot phase of the TravelPass application is an ideal option, as it reflects the company’s dedicated role in supporting efforts to reintroduce aviation protocols. Safe and smooth travel.

Kochi added: “The Biogenix laboratory combines many advantages as it uses the latest technologies to conduct rapid tests, provides fast results, and ensures the safe handling of sensitive data according to international standards, which provides a smooth and comfortable travel experience for travelers. The laboratory, which is equipped with the latest accurate diagnostic techniques that comply with the highest international standards, is proud of its operational capacity. It is capable of conducting 30,000 tests per day, and since its inception, it has carried out more than one million tests.

“The Biogenix laboratory provides tests to travelers according to the latest government requirements and directives, so flexibility and speed of response will be a strong addition to the facilities provided by the TravelPass app,” said Kochi.

The Biogenix laboratory is the first laboratory in the UAE to obtain accreditation to examine the standards for the detection of the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” to support millions of people in their testing needs, and the first laboratory to provide a test for detection of the Corona virus through saliva samples with approval. The Department of Health, the first laboratory to support and facilitate the establishment of large sporting events, and the first laboratory to support a vaccine trial of great importance for humanity, which takes part of the 4Humanity vaccine trials in which the national vaccination campaign was launched in many countries.

Passengers can participate in the experience by downloading the IATA “Travel Pass” application through the “Apple Store” and booking an appointment at the Biogenics Laboratory in Masdar City, provided that guests inform the reception desk that they are participating in the experience and present the passport with the mobile device with the application installed. Once the results appear, travelers will be able to view them on the app and via short messages that will also receive them from the laboratory, which makes preparing travel documents more convenient for travelers.

Biogenix lab uses the latest technology to provide the most accurate results in the shortest period of time, and also provides testing services for travelers who prefer to continue with the current method of presenting hard copies of PCR results during check-in.