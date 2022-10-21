Charcoal in Kenya are destroying local forests. Thanks to biogas, also called swamp gas, which is obtained from organic waste, various fishmongers are rethinking how to sell their products in a more sustainable and economically profitable way. Dominic Wanjihia, CEO of Biogas International, helps the Kisumu community make the transition. Through his initiative, they collect the waste that ends up in the ocean, convert it into gas, and return it to the community.

Dunga beach, in the southeast of the country, is a very touristy place, so on busy days, restaurants can spend up to seven dollars (7.14 euros) a day, explains one of the workers at the location. Other positive aspects that they have discovered in the fish market is that the food is kept cleaner, since the oil does not get as dirty and has a less negative impact on health, especially lung health.

