The opposition of the Chamber of Deputies joins to put the Frente de Todos on the ropes this Thursday in the special session requested to deal with the extension of the current biofuel law. But if they get a quorum, the ruling party – which wants to discuss a new promotion regime – will block the treatment.

The meeting will start at 11.30 and hours later – at 14 – there will be a second minority session that Together for Change requested to discuss the Income Tax, while the president of the Chamber and author of that project, Sergio Massa, called for a debate on the same issue on Saturday.

The request for a special session for biofuels -the project that ignited the tension between the banks- concentrates the 115 deputies of JxC and to Federal Interblock, which brings together the four Cordobes who respond to Juan Schiaretti, the three Lavagnists, two Socialists and two Justicialists.

If there were perfect attendance from all of them they would add 126 and they would be three short of reaching a quorum. The tucumana, Beatriz Avila, would be willing to sit down and in JxC they were looking for the accompaniment of the two former Cambiemos who met in their own block, Felipe Alvarez and Antonio Carambia.

The Left will not be of the game. “It is part of a bid between the oil multinationals and the agribusiness companies, where the workers and the people are stone guests,” Nicolás del Caño told Clarion. They call for “a transition to an energy matrix that does not harm the environment by nationalizing the entire system.”

In the Front of All they trust that the opposition will not reach the 129 legislators present to enable the session. “There is no chance that they will arrive“, they bet confidently.

In any case, they will remain on the alert. As the project does not have a commission opinion two thirds are needed to enable table discussion. In the event that the opposition achieves a quorum, the ruling party will enter the venue or connect to prevent that majority over those present.

In addition, they will be in the area, because on Thursday they are scheduled to take a new PCR test for the marathon Profits session on Saturday, which is expected to last until Sunday morning and will be attended by ministers and union leaders.

Regardless of whether or not they get the number, for the opposition it is a show of force and they ensure that the result is already positive. “The issue was made visible, it is on the agenda and generates pressure even within its space,” they assure.

The minority session will also be the stage from which They will accuse the ruling party of stopping the initiative.

The biofuels law – which gives tax benefits to plants that produce bioethanol and biodiesel – dates from the government of Néstor Kirchner. The Senate unanimously approved the extension for months. But in Deputies it was stopped and In the substantive discussion, the oil lobby and the grain lobby are pressed.

The truth is that the provinces, with official governors, such as Tucumán, Santa Fe and the Peronist ally of Córdoba -where most of the 54 biofuel-producing plants are concentrated- they are demanding swift action from the government.

Máximo Kirchner came out to respond and took charge of a draft project to limit the promotion regime to SMEs, although this initiative would reduce the current percentage of the mandatory cut in gasoline.

In parallel, the ruling party activated the debate in the Energy Commission, where on Monday the secretary of that portfolio, Darío Martínez, went to explain the benefits of creating a new regime. This Thursday afternoon it will meet again.

For its part, the 14:00 session for Profits requested by JxC arose in response to the accusation of the Frente de Todos that indicated that the opposition was making this move to “lock” the debate on Profits.

To show that this was not the case, they called for another special session to discuss changes to that tax. Massa first rejected her arguing that Saturday’s session was already called for the same issue. But before the formal claim by letter from Mario Negri, Cristian Ritondo and Juan López – in which they warned him that he was violating the regulation – he also summoned her.

The bulk of the Federal interblock will not participate in that second call and it is expected that JxC, alone, will be far from getting a quorum.