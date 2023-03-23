The European Union freezes Italy in the discussion to extend the ban on endothermic fuels to also include alternative fuels in order to lengthen the life of petrol and diesel cars after the stop on sales from 2035. The EU has in fact ruled out that also include biofuels in the agreement while he made it clear that there is room for negotiation regarding the e-fuels requested by Germany, with the white smoke that could already be had next week. This is because the dialogue between Berlin and Brussels will always take place within the perimeter of what has already been approved by the member countries, also the result of what has been established by the Trilogue (the discussions between the Commission, the Council and the EU Parliament, ed).

The EU says no

It was Frans Timmermarns, vice president of the European Commission and curator of the Green Deal who effectively closed the doors in Italy’s face, who on the sidelines of the Brussels summit made it clear how possible exceptions to the agreement on the stop to the sale of heat engines from 2035 it will not change the perimeter of the document but will only clarify some aspects better: “We are talking to Germany within the framework of the agreement, we are not expanding it. The deal has a pass on synthetic fuels. All we are doing is being more explicit about what this passage means. Anything else would reopen the whole deal, and that’s not what we’re doing. We are talking within the agreement for which there is a majority in the European Parliament and a majority in the Council”.

Giorgia Meloni’s vain hopes on biofuels

Giorgia Meloni also spoke on the subject on the occasion of her arrival in Brussels for the EU Council: “There are technologies in which Italy, and therefore also Europe, are potentially at the forefront. And with respect to hypotheses of this type, deciding to be linked to technologies which are in fact held as avant-garde by nations outside the Union does not favor the competitiveness of our system. It seems to me an absolutely common sense thesis and therefore we are confident that it will pass, also as regards biofuels.”