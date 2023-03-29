The Italian government has welcomed with only partial satisfaction the EU’s openness to e-fuels, which can be used in new cars sold in Europe even after 2035. In fact, it is known that the majority Meloni aimed to also include biofuels in the list of fuels exempt from the ban approved yesterday in Brussels, a request that the EU rejected to the sender from the outset and accepting, as mentioned, only that of Germany concerning synthetic fuels.

Game still open

“Italy’s steadfastness guarantees another chance for combustion engines to survive, even after 2035. But now more courage is needed – writes the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, on his official Facebook profile – The Commission’s ideological approach in Europe has limited itself to opening up to e-fuels, we trust that the experts will also be able to demonstrate the full sustainability of biofuels. The position of our government in Brussels should be interpreted in this sense: it is not yet sufficient and we are determined that the position prevails reasonableness“.

The leader of the League mentions the same goals reaffirmed on several occasions at the basis of this political battle that the Italian government intends to carry on between the benches of Europe: environmental protection, job protection and business protection. With a hope on the horizon: the vote with which the representatives of the new Parliament and the new Commission in Europe will be elected next year. “The game is not over”, warns Salvini.

Clashes in the EU

Meanwhile, spirits do not calm down between the governments of the EU countries which are stationed in different positions. Yesterday the Spanish Deputy Prime Minister, Teresa Riberaattacked the behavior of Italy, Germany and more generally of all those countries that have decided to create a minority of opposition to the new regulation on heat engines. “Blocking at the last minute the regulation on the stop to heat engines in 2035, already approved by the European Parliament and by the Member States, was not a good move by – he contested – I hope nobody takes this as a precedent, because it could lead to difficulties in the EU. It was a incorrect approach“.