E-fuel yes, biofuels no. At the moment this is the line that the European Union has decided to follow in view of 2035, opening to Germany’s request to exempt synthetic fuels from the ban but rejecting that of Italy which hoped for the same fate for bio-fuels. A hard blow for the Italian government which, however, does not seem willing to let go, and is indeed preparing to raise as made clear by various members of the majority.

The game is not over

“Thanks also to Italy’s decisive contribution, the EU Commission has revised the ban on petrol and diesel cars from 2035. Brussels has announced that it is opening up to e-fuels: we think it is reasonable to also include biofuels. Our goal is to protect the environment and save thousands of jobs and companies, in Italy and in Europe, rather than handing ourselves over to China”, reads a note signed by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, reported by Ansa. The leader of the League closes his speech by announcing that “The game is not over“.

Words that broadly follow those of Prime Minister Giorgia Melonswho reiterated on the sidelines of the European Council held in Brussels: “We are demonstrating that even biofuels respect zero emissions and therefore there is no need to specify it technically, because the technology responds to these targets and can be used. From this point of view, I think things are going well, they are the subject of discussion and study. It seems to me that, compared to the initial text, the work being done to recognize technological neutrality is already one victory“.

Few chances

What are the chances that the European Union will open up to other changes to the text already approved last October? Few at the moment, also because the EU has already made an exception to wink at Germany and it is difficult to think that the same could happen with our government. In any case, Meloni & co. they seem intent on trying until the very end to elicit an opening on the part of the European institutions. But the time available is less and less.