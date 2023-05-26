The battle that Italy is waging in Europe to leave an open door to biofuels even after 2035 it is still open. Word of Massimiliano Salini, MEP Fi-Ppe, who while talking about “worrying immobility“ of the EU Commission, explains that “the battle to safeguard the internal combustion engine and include biofuels, mainly produced in Italy, will continue on the new regulation of CO2 standards for heavy vehicles and on the Euro 7 regulation”.

Fight for bio-fuels

Speaking yesterday in the Transport Commission as Ppe rapporteur on the new CO2 emissions regulation for heavy vehicles, Salini said: “As EPP we have presented a series of amendments to both texts (CO2 standards for heavy vehicles and Euro 7, ed) which provide for a definition of neutral fuels capable of including biofuels, in addition to e-fuels. If the definition passed, it would create a precedent that is impossible to ignore, even in the interpretation of other normative texts”.

Salini’s point of view

Therefore, a series of modifications are ready to be applied to these two standards, with a constant eye on biofuels. “In Recital 11 of the regulation which imposes a ban on diesel and petrol cars from 2035, we only talk about ‘CO2 neutral fuels’ and not synthetic fuels that one would have us believe are the only sustainable green solution to keep the internal combustion engine alive – continued Salini – On the technical level it is impossible to exclude biofuelswhose neutrality, like e-fuels, is based on a compensation between CO2 subtracted in production and that emitted in the use of vehicles”.

Technological neutrality

The position expressed by the MEP is therefore the same shared by the entire majority of the government led by Meloni: yes to electric and e-fuel, but not as the only source of power for the new cars on sale in the Old Continent starting from 2035. “However, it is a priority to move from ‘tail-pipe’ emission counting to the more realistic system ‘Life cycle approach‘, which calculates emissions throughout the entire fuel and vehicle production cycle – concluded Salini – We must follow the principle of technological neutrality and accompany the automotive industry according to a realistic and non-ideological path”.