The discussion on biofuels gets to the heart. The e-fuels are in the spotlight in the context of the energy transition and the race to zero emissions. By 2035 we will say goodbye to diesel and petrol with the bodies of the European Union that will have to determine whether green fuels can accompany the future of mobility or will not constitute a valid solution to extend the life of traditional engines. Meanwhile, the Italian government has decided to introduce them in purity, with the Energy Decree that from 2023 will admit consumption. However, the time between now and 2035 is short, only 13 years to understand if biofuels will really be able to give the desired contribution.

Currently they allow you to save between 60 and 90% of CO2, depending on whether they are conventional biofuels, i.e. those obtained from animal raw materials or for human nutrition (such as sunflower, corn or wheat) or those obtained from exhausted oils or waste. There are those who have been investing in this type of power for some time, such as Eni which has decided to focus on Hvo or hydrotreated vegetable oil or paraffinic diesel: “If you look at this, you will discover that biofuels can reduce emissions by 60 to 90%. And so they can be nearly carbon neutral – explained Giuseppe Ricci, Eni’s general manager of Energy evolution – It is true that the engine emits CO2, albeit reduced, with biofuels. But the plants with which they are produced have absorbed Co2 in their life cycle. “

Italy consumes 1.5 million tons of biofuels currently, among the first countries in Europe even if more than half of the production comes from abroad, with only 12% of domestic production using domestic raw materials. An age-old problem will then be that of costs: to date a liter of biofuel can exceed 2.5 euros and to lower the cost, tax exemption measures would be needed, as also envisaged by the Fit for 55, the effects of which, however, would only occur in 7-8 years. With significant investments, however, in the order of 30-40 billion at European level, it would be possible to achieve carbon neutrality precisely with e-fuels by 2050.

However, there are already those who question the use of biofuels, with environmentalists discussing the most appropriate use: “Biofuels are valuable in decarbonising electric and maritime transport. But they don’t work for mass mobility – said Veronica Aneris, director in Italy of T&E, Transport & Environmentas stated in today’s edition of La Repubblica – First: the earth must be used to feed people. Real bio fuels must be made with waste and waste materials. If we only used “good” biofuels and everyone converged on transport, we would only be able to meet 10% of needs, as a study by the International Council for Clean Transportation certifies. We find other solutions. And let’s not forget that engines emit not only Co2 but also substances that are harmful to health. “