The Italian government has never let go of the issue biofuels. And it has no intention of doing so, especially now that their importance in the decarbonisation process of the automotive sector has been included in the conclusions of the G7 summit for Climate, Energy and the Environment, which was recently held in Sapporo, Japan.

The conclusions of the summit

“In this context we highlight the various actions each of us is taking to decarbonise our vehicle fleet, including national policies designed to achieve 100% or massive sales penetration of light-duty vehicles such as ZEVs by 2035 and beyond; achieve 100% electrified vehicles in new passenger car sales by 2035; promote associated infrastructure and sustainable zero-emission fuels, including sustainable bio- and synthetic fuels – reads the final document of the summit reported by Ansa – We acknowledge the opportunities these policies present to contribute to a highly decarbonised road sectorincluding progress towards more than 50% share of carbon-neutral LDV sold globally by 2030.”

Satisfied with the Italian government

The latter concept is of particular interest to Italy, which has welcomed this further openness towards biofuels with satisfaction and with some more hope. “I believe that as of tomorrow it will be necessary to restart the dialogue with European countries in order to arrive at the best solutions with certain scientific data: biofuels will be able to replace petrol and diesel and keep the Italian automobile industry alive”commented the Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin to the microphones of Ansa.

The minister in question then concluded: “The battle that the Government has waged so far in Europe, together with ministers Salvini and Urso, bears witness to this and the openness of the G7 countries bodes well that the results that Italy wants to achieve represent international objectives to protect the supply chain of the automotive. Among the points that we wanted and that we appreciate is the recognition, in the transport sector, of paths that enhance the specificity of different countries, including, for Italy, the use of sustainable biofuels, towards the ambitious common goal of decarbonisation in one of the most difficult sectors”.