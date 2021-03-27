The topic of the week was undoubtedly the debate around the Biofuels Law. The current promotion regime dates from 2006 and expires on May 12, in just over a month. A sector of the industry had been working on the drafting of a surpassing law that considered, among other things, an increase in the cut of fuels with biodiesel and ethanol (currently it is 10 and 12 percent respectively). But before the expiration, they decided to play it safe and ask for an extension of the current law.

The extension was already approved in the Senate at the end of last year but its treatment in the lower house was delayed. For last Thursday it was scheduled to address the issue at the request of deputies from Together for Change and other spaces, but when push came to shove the session fell due to lack of a quorum. Among those absent were the ruling bloc but also several representatives of Together for Change from the oil provinces.

In the middle, a third option promoted by the ruling party surprised everyone and moved the axis of the discussion. It is a project prepared by Máximo Kirchner that seeks, in a few words, to permanently displace the large oil companies from the local biofuel business, reduce the minimum cut to 5 percent for biodiesel and 7 percent for ethanol – subject to possible reductions- and distribute the quota among SMEs in the sector.

The Secretary of Energy of the nation, Darío Martínez, affirmed on Monday in the Energy and Fuel Commission that the new regime should adapt to the current context, different from 2006, when the current norm was thought and a strong enthusiasm was deposited in the biofuels as a means of access to green energy. “Now the energy transition has other variables,” said Martínez, and mentioned electromobility, hydrogen and even gas “as a transition fuel.”

The next few weeks promise to be bumpy, but the latest swings left a bitter taste in the biofuel producing provinces, especially Córdoba and Santa Fe, which are home to a good part of the 54 production plants and fear that a change in the rules of the game will trigger factory closures and layoffs. In the lobbying fight, the oil sector seems to continue to carry considerable weight.

Thus, the nucleated entities in el Business Forum of the Central Region They requested that the validity of the rule be extended and the current levels of cuts be maintained, which will give enough time to seriously debate whether any modifications should be made in the future. The Forum considers that this is the best way to consolidate the strategic objectives set in 2006 with the incorporation of biofuels into the national production matrix.

According to the entities. the discontinuity of the aforementioned law will not only generate enormous damage to the economies of the producing provinces, with pLosing thousands of jobs, but will wreck investments worth billions of dollars made in the last 15 years.

“The reactivation of the national economy will increase the demand for fossil fuels, which will very possibly force an increase in imports with the consequent outflow of foreign exchange. Biofuels, on the contrary, will allow the country to become independent, even partially, from the fossil fuels, and that less dependence will translate into currency savings, “said the 58 entities that signed the statement.

In addition, the mandatory cut established in Law 26,093 on gasoline and diesel with biofuels implies an undeniable contribution to environmental sustainability, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. The reduction of these emissions is one of the priority objectives of governments and international organizations; and biofuels are one of the tools to achieve this.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Agriculture Luis Basterra was consulted on the subject this week and assured that “the President intends for biofuels to continue to be an important industry in Argentina.” Then he remarked: “If a better Law is not found, we will go to the extension.” w