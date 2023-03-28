Bio-fuel, road blocked

No chance for biofuels, some senior European officials leaked yesterday. But this does not mean that the Italian government seems intent on giving up on the issue: the EU’s openness towards e-fuels, at Germany’s request, are pushing Meloni and his ministers to insist also on bio fuel, according to our majority of green government like the synthetic fuels mentioned above. A position that the Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, will present to his European counterparts also during today’s vote in the Council.

The government is not giving up

“At the moment we can say that the endothermic engine has been purchased, this was one of the items on the automotive table. We’ll see on biofuels“the words of Pichetto Fratin collected by Repubblica before his departure for Belgium.

His ministry lets it be known that as regards Italy’s vote on the issue, all hypotheses are in the field, while that of companies and Made in Italy, through the mouth of his representative Adolfo Ursounderline how “many looked at the finger, i.e. the fuel, we see the moon, i.e. the internal combustion engine that must and can survive”.

We look to 2024

In short, the Italian government is trying not to let go, especially in view of 2024, when there will be elections for the renewal of the parliament and the commission in the EU. And it is clear that depending on who chairs the two institutional bodies, Brussels’ line on the future of the automotive industry could drastically change, and then the Italian position could suddenly take on new life.