You often hear about the Bio trend or Green Revolution, and there, biofuels come into play, whose main objective in many parts of the world is caring for the environment. “The European greens were its main promoters. Further, in Argentina it adds value to the grains, which we are very competitive in producing and very unskilled in adding links to the chain ”, highlighted Fernando Vilella, director of the FAUBA Bioeconomy Program.

Recognized for their multiple benefits, from the reduction of CO2 and other GHG emissions; passing by favor regional economies and the establishment of SMEs, until being a key element for territorial and economic development in Argentina, Expoagro Digital organizes a new virtual meeting: “Biofuels in caring for the environment and generating development”. The appointment will be next Monday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m., a free and open access event with testimonies based on the experience of Argentine companies. The web discussion will be broadcast through You Tube @Expoagro Argentina and the Expoagro Digital platform.

Fernando Vilella, director of the FAUBA Bioeconomy Program.

On this occasion, the agronomist Vilella will talk with two leaders in the world of biofuels: Axel Boerr and Víctor Accastello.

Why is it important for regional economies to add value at source? Does the lower environmental impact of biofuels collaborate with the commitments made by the Paris Climate Change? Does the biofuel industry and its by-products have a social impact on the communities where they are located? These will be some of the axes that will mark a new virtual discussion of Expoagro Digital.