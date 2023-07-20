Lately we have returned to talk about “biofuels” with the stop to petrol and diesel thermal cars planned for the year 2035 by the EU and following the last opinion expressed by European Council with exception for e-fuels requested by Germany. After an initial rejection in the Industry Commission (ITRE) there was also an important opening i biofuels as ethanol (bioethanol), biodiesel and methanol. The European definition of “CO2 neutral fuels”which includes biofuels and e-fuels, will allow the use of internal combustion engines with renewable or synthetic fuels even after 2035.

Biofuels, what they are

The word “biofuel” is made up of the two terms “bio” and “fuel”. Bio it indicates the process of biological fixation of inorganic carbon (mainly in the form of CO2) which transforms it into organic compounds, while the fuel is an element that produces energy.

Germany has obtained the e-fuel exemption

In short, biofuel is a hydrocarbon produced by a living organism. It is a fuel similar to e-fuel, but they are different in terms of production methods and origins. While e-fuels are fuels produced artificially by combining hydrogen and carbonnot of fossil origin, biofuels are produced through various chemical processes exploiting agricultural crops And Organic waste.

Biofuels, three generations

Biofuels are classified according to their generation and quantifiable in three generations:

first generation biofuels products using food crops, such as corn, sugar cane or palm oil; second generation biofuels products using non-food materials, such as agricultural wastewood and algae; third generation biofuels produced using genetically modified organisms or seaweed cultures. These biofuels are still under development and may have a greater potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions than first- and second-generation biofuels.

Ethanol

A biofuel is ethanol, also called “ethyl alcohol” or simply “alcohol” which is the basis of all alcoholic beverages. In chemistry it has the abbreviation EtOH. It appears as a colorless liquid; it has a characteristic and pungent smell, with a slightly sweet taste. It tends to be volatile and extremely flammable. The flame that it produces during combustion is colored soft blueand therefore is not very distinguishable in the presence of light.

The fuel labels ethanol, biodiesel and gaseous fuels

The ethanol fuel for automobiles we get mixing gasoline and ethanol pure in 3 different percentages, 5, 10 and 85%, and 3 types of ethanol fuel are obtained, identified with the initials E5, E10, E85 as summarized in the table below.

Ethanol and Bioethanol

Ethanol and bioethanol are basically the same thing, a plain alcohol. The two different names essentially derive from the production method. Bioethanol is ethanol produced by fermentation of a biomass containing sugars, which can be sugar cane or other crops such as artichokes, wood chips, waste straw or sawdust. From these distillation materials, ethanol is generated, i.e. the bioethanol. The latter is also used as fuel for fireplaces, but is treated to have a very unpleasant taste and mistakenly prevent its consumption by men.

Biodiesel

The biodiesel it is a liquid fuel, transparent and amber in colour. It is obtained fromvegetable oil (rapeseed, sunflower or others) and animal fats. It has a viscosity similar to that of diesel obtained from crude oil.

Biodiesel Eni HVOlution, difference between biodiesel and diesel

Biodiesel is not a pure and simple vegetable oil, such as rapeseed oil for example, but the result of a chemical process (transesterification of vegetable oils with ethyl or methyl alcohol) starting from these or other biological components. Labeling is used to identify the mixtures BD extension (similar to BA for blends containing bio-alcohol).

Eni HVOlution biodiesel already on sale in Eni distributors

BD100 stands for pure biodiesel, while the blends are identified with the number that indicates the percentage of biodiesel: for example, BD20 for a diesel blended with 20% biodiesel. In the United States the marking is similar, but without the D (B100, B20, B50, etc.). Laws.

Methanol

The methanol it is produced in nature by the (alcoholic) fermentation of sugars and is the most widespread alcohol and the only one suitable for food consumption. Methanol is used as a fuel in racing cars. It can be produced from coal, natural gas, biomass and “captured” carbon dioxide.

Ethanol and methanol are a lot chemically similar. Compared to ethanol, methanol has a carbon chain that is only one atom shorter (methanol (CH 3 OH), ethanol (C 2 H 5 OH)).

Methanol is also used in heavy vehicles in the transport sector.

Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol or wood spirit, is the simplest of alcohols. Its chemical formula is CH3OH (or, abbreviated, MeOH or MetOH). At room temperature, it is a colorless liquid with a characteristic odor. It is very volatile and extremely flammable. The methanol flame is invisible. It is completely soluble in many organic solvents, such as chloroform, and in water.

Among the nations to believe and invest in methanol is CHINA: last year (2022) the Chinese Ministry of Industry announced it would “accelerate the adoption of methanol cars” to limit CO2 emissions by exploring new energy sources. Also Geely Holding Groupa well-known Chinese car manufacturer, had simultaneously announced the tests of methanol fuel on a methanol hybrid car also destined for the European market. Laws

Biofuels and environmental impact

Biofuels, on which Italy focuses, are fuels produced by renewable biological sources, such as plants, algae or organic waste. These fuels, when used in place of traditional fossil fuels, such as oil, to power vehicle engines and produce energy greatly reduce the environmental impact compared to fossil fuels, as the plants used to produce biofuels absorb CO2 from the atmosphere as they grow. The European definition of “CO2 neutral fuels”has opened up the possibility of its use on internal combustion engines even after 2035. The definition of “CO₂ Neutral Fuel” is in fact an absolute novelty in European legislation and it is assumed that it will have a significant impact on the entire European legislative process and will influence the Commission in drafting the delegated acts relating to the new CO2 standards for cars.

