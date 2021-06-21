The ruling party will try to give half penalty in the Chamber of Deputies to the new biofuels law in the “next 10 days”, they said to Clarion in the block of Frente de Todos.

The same sources indicated that from the scores they made they understand they have the votes -and the quorum- to advance with the initiative that boosts Máximo Kirchner and what is it weathered, albeit in a low voice, by legislators from the ruling party itself.

In the opposition they agree on the forecast that the ruling bloc has the number to advance with the law, especially since there are deputies from Together for Change who have already given signs that they will accompany the initiative

Alberto Fernández with the Secretary of Energy Darío Martínez.

Before, however, the virtual operating protocol of the Chamber of Deputies, which expires this Wednesday.

That day the heads of the different blocks must meet with the head of the Lower House, Sergio Massa, to extend the mixed operating mode that has been used since the start of the pandemic.

In the block of Together for Change they discounted that the ruling party will seek to put the Biofuels project in the next session.

“They remain barely a month of sessions because afterwards come the electoral campaign and the PASO “, pointed out an opposition deputy.

The approval of the project appears against the clock. It is that in addition to the obstacles that the campaign will entail, the next monday july 12 is due the current biofuel promotion regime.

It had been extended through a DNU by the Executive Power on May 10 and for a period of 60 days. That period was designed for the new law to be approved by Congress.

In the ruling party discarded this Monday that there could be a new extension by decree. After the approval in Deputies, understand, the Senate will also move forward with approval.

But in the upper house it is palpable discontent with the project, especially among some senators from the Frente de Todos block.

Moreover, on June 1, the official senators Anabel Fernández Sagasti, Maria de los Angeles Sacnun, José Mayans and Carlos Caserio they met with the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero and, among other legislative issues, they discussed the biofuel law.

Those senators conveyed the concern of some of their peers to the official.

He was promptly reminded that the Senate had approved last year “unanimously” a different project to the one that Deputies now intend to send them and they basically asked them not to finish in order to favor a sector hurting to another.

As it is a project that has the impulse to Maximum Kirchner, in Congress they speculate that Cristina Kirchner will see that the project is sanctioned.

Close to Máximo Kirchner said this Monday that they did not see drawbacks in order to the approval.



Biofuel production plant.

By law, currently gasoline must be cut with 12% bioethanol and the diesel with 10% biodiesel.

The new project allows to reduce to 3% the mandatory cut-off percentage for biodiesel, and maintains bioethanol made with sugar cane and corn at 12%, although in this case it allows lowering it to 9%.

Throughout the country there are 54 biofuel production plants, in which they invested – it is estimated – $ 2 billion.

In Santa Fe and in the province of Buenos Aires are the main producers of soybean biodiesel; in Córdoba, those of corn bioethanol. “We’re completely against this project “, said the Cordovan deputy Carlos Gutierrez, which responds to Juan Schiaretti.

To Justice?

The argument of those who defend the project is that what is sought is that the rise in the value of the commodities do not impact local suppliers.

In the biofuel industry they argue that the argument is fake: “When the price of oil fell, the gasoline at the pump did not go down.”

And they add: “With biofuels it is not a question of costs but of reducing the emission of gases. It’s like wanting to stop pasteurizing milk to save money. ”

Although they continue to move to try to achieve modifications in the project, sectors of the industry advanced that in case it is sanctioned they will judicialize the law.

Arguments? Than the norm would violate the Paris Agreement to reduce gas emissions and Article 41 of the National Constitution, which establishes environmental rights.