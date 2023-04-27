Italy once again hopes for a derogation from the European Union for the use of biofuels. In fact, the government is carefully watching what is happening in the field of air transport, with the provisional agreement on the decarbonisation of the sector signed by Parliament and the European Council which could be an important assist for Giorgia Meloni’s Executive, ready to put new pressure on the community bodies to include this type of power supply among the exceptions to the stop on the sale of petrol and diesel cars similarly to what was done with e-fuels.

Biofuels in aviation, let’s get started

Parliament and the Council have drawn up a document which indicates a series of steps to be followed to gradually reduce emissions through the use of alternative fuels for aviation. In fact, starting from 2025, Sustainable Aviation Fuel will have to be guaranteed by suppliers in an ever-increasing form, starting from 2% to reach at least 70% by 2050. In any case, synthetic fuels will be introduced in parallel with SAF from 2030.

European plans

This step is part of the ReFuelEU Aviation Initiative package, included in the Fit For 55 measures. In this way, the European Union hopes to be able to make a substantial contribution to reducing emissions in the Old Continent thanks to an intervention aimed at the whole industrial sector.

Italy still hopes for biofuels

This is how Italy enters this juncture, hoping for an extension of this green light also for the automotive world, thus managing to overturn the initial no after the derogation from e-fuels. The point of view of our country was expressed by the Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin: “The enthusiasm expressed by all the European institutions for the agreement which includes biofuels among the fuels in the kerosene blends for aircraft, bodes well that Europe is finally ready to welcome sustainable biofuels also in the car and van sector , as requested by Italy. This is one more element to highlight, as the G7 in Sapporo has already recognised, that biofuels help to quickly and effectively achieve the decarbonisation objectives in a difficult sector such as mobility”.