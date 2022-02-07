The new technical regulations scheduled for the 2022 World Cup are complicating the design work of all the teams participating in the next championship, which will take to the track with new and revolutionary solutions. Among these, of course, also and above all the Mercedes, who will present himself at the starting blocks with eight consecutive constructors’ titles on his shoulders. Yet, even before the activity on the track, there are some elements that seem to worry the sector in particular power unit of the Brackley house; to confirm all this there are in fact the words of Hyvel Thomas, head of engine development.

The British engineer has concentrated the greatest attention on the composition of the new one bio fuel E10, characterized by the presence of ethanol as the main ‘green’ component. In this regard, Thomas commented on this modification, which could present some problems for Mercedes: “There have been biological components in fuels throughout the hybrid era – explained in a video on the Mercedes YouTube channel – in the past, for example, we had a volume requirement of 5.75%. This year, with the changes to the regulation, that percentage is increased to 10% and, in addition, other components such as ethanol must be used. This means that the engine will react slightly differently to the fuel. There are some areas of performances that we are really happy with, but there are others where, honestly, we are less happy. What we need to do is change the fuel where it’s allowed, fine-tuning the power unit hardware where we can to maximize the effects of the things we like and minimize the effects of the things we don’t like. “