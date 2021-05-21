The Bioethics Committee of Spain has given the green light to the possibility that 1.5 million essential workers under the age of 60 who had received a first dose of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine can now choose whether they prefer to receive the second dose of Pfizer or complete the guideline with the same serum. The first option was the one chosen by the Public Health Commission last Tuesday, but this body – in which the Ministry of Health and the communities are represented – left the door open to the second after the request of several autonomies, such as Madrid and Andalusia.

According to a statement made public by Health, the Committee considers “ethically and legally recommended that people who refuse to be vaccinated with a heterologous scheme [cambiando la segunda dosis por una de Pfizer] sign a specific informed consent protocol, documenting both their rejection of vaccination in such a scheme and that they have sufficient information on the risk of thrombosis syndrome with thrombocytopenia associated with the Vaxzevria vaccine ”, which is the trademark of the serum of AstraZeneca.

Although in practice this decision means leaving the possibility of choosing between two options in the hands of the patient, the Chairman of the Committee, Federico de Montalvo, does not consider it appropriate to express it as a choice. “The right to choose is not recommended in this case nor is it recognized. The correct decision, as agreed by the Public Health Commission, is the heterologous regimen with a second dose of Pfizer. But given the risk that a person is left without completing the vaccination, due to what it means for the community and the person himself, if a person expresses his rejection of this guideline, then we recommend that the second dose of AstraZeneca can be offered “, De Montalvo follows.

The Bioethics Committee is an advisory body, but Health has wanted it to study the matter given the great significance of the decision, since it is the first time that the vaccination strategy against the coronavirus de facto allows the citizen to choose between two vaccines.

“For us it is very important that the principles that are inspiring the strategy are not altered. And that is why what the person will sign is a consent in which the rejection and AstraZeneca’s request is made explicit. In this document, we recommend that the only risk included is thrombocytopenia, which is something that has already been described and is serious, although infrequent. And the law says that when there may be risks with serious consequences, it must be reported in writing, while the mild and moderate ones can be done verbally, as long as time, ”says De Montalvo.

The decision has been taken unanimously by the 11 members of the plenary of the Bioethics Committee and only one of them has cast a concurrent private vote. This means that you have voted in favor of the report’s conclusions, albeit with some minor discrepancy in its content.

This decision should make it possible to unravel what has ended up being the biggest controversy in the most massive and fastest immunization campaign in the history of Spain, which aims to vaccinate more than 30 million people before the end of August.

The campaign hit a stumbling block when first some national agencies and then the European Medicines Agency (EMA) considered the relationship between some rare but serious cases of thrombi with the AstraZeneca vaccine to be credible. This first led the Ministry of Health and the communities to suspend the use of this serum in March and later, on April 7, to permanently stop using it in children under 60 years of age.

This decision was based on two reasons. The first is that most of the cases of thrombus detected had been in younger people, although this is a matter still under study. The second is that the extremely low frequency of the most serious episodes —3.4 cases per million doses administered— made this risk negligible compared to that of death and admission to the ICU for people over 60 years of age in the event of contracting the disease. virus.

Since the beginning of April, however, the management of what to do with the 1.5 million essential workers – teachers, policemen … – who had received the first dose of AstraZeneca has been complicated. In Europe, some countries such as France, Germany and Sweden, among others, then decided to stop using this vaccine and administer a second Pfizer to those who had received the first dose. Others, like Italy, decided to follow suit with AstraZeneca, an option that was later recommended by the EMA.

Spain, on the other hand, decided to delay the administration of the second dose for 12 to 16 weeks to buy time for the Carlos III Institute to carry out a clinical trial on the change of vaccine and the use of a second dose of Pfizer, in a This decision has been criticized by the medical class and various communities.

Now the communities will have to face the complications that the new situation entails. “It will make logistics more complicated because it will force us to have a sufficient reserve of both presentations available at the vaccination points,” explains a regional official.