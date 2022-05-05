The issue requires an urgent commitment, given the new possibilities to intervene on human and non-human life (animals, environment) and to modify the genetic structure.

Do future generations have rights? The response of international bioethics The legal status of future generations is not easy to define. Philosophy is questioned to give an answer to the question that today, due to the rapid development of science and technology, requires an urgent answer, given the new possibilities to intervene on human and non-human life (animals, environment) and to modify the also genetic structure of living beings. We, as the present generation, what relationship do we have with future generations? It is intuitive that future generations are the most vulnerable: they can suffer serious and irreversible consequences, but they have no possibility of expressing themselves. Future generations are not subjects of law, not being existing people, but they have interests that we must recognize today as possible future people. The concept of intergenerational justice is now at the center of the international agenda, as the document underlined Report on the principle of protecting future generations of the Unesco International Bioethics Committee (2022), which underlines how bioethics must be a macro-bioethics that extends the gaze into space, to the global dimension, and that extends the gaze to the future. In this sense we must redefine the concept of the common good in a space-time sense. With the pandemic we are becoming aware of global relationality and interconnectedness; today we must also mature the meaning of interdependence in a transgenerational sense. There are already some international documents that refer to the interests of future generations but are not binding, they express a wish in the preamble, but in an ambiguous way. The Unesco document recommends the configuration of a custodian or guardian who represents the unborn in the discussion today, similarly to the legal representative for incapacitated and minors. an instrument of ethical and legal relevance to push politics to take into consideration the long-term consequences of today’s decisions on technologies, considering global health, in a biological, social and environmental sense, encouraging innovation with collective and shared responsibility. There are many topics to discuss: the social determinants of health, sustainability, genome-editing and the genetic modification of human embryos for reproductive purposes. But how can we discuss them? Today we have to identify opportunities and potential dangers, even unpredictable ones, we have to deal with uncertainties, discuss the acceptability / unacceptability of the risk, define how safe and effective the intervention or technology is, mitigate the risks. For this UNESCO stresses that we need ethics committees for research, with experts in these new technologies, adequately trained who know how to evaluate them in a responsible way. the role of the National Bioethics Committees is important with the task of discussing new technologies in a global and responsible way, to recommend to governments the actions to be taken and to encourage public discussion on ethically central issues for the present and the future.