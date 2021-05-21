The Bioethics Committee of Spain endorses that the two million essential workers under the age of 60 who have been vaccinated with a first dose of AstraZeneca can receive a second puncture from Pfizer, as decided by the Public Health Commission last Tuesday, or repeat with AstraZeneca, an option that autonomies such as Madrid and Andalusia had claimed.

The Bioethics Committee thus responds to the request of the Ministry of Health, which had asked for its opinion on the possibility of a change in the second dose, but his report is nuanced. On the one hand, the experts argue that the decision of which vaccine to apply “should be taken by the public authorities, under the advice of the Group of Experts, the Vaccine Commission and the Public Health Commission, taking into account both the context of scarcity of the number dose of vaccines, the different characteristics of reactogenicity and immunogenicity of the vaccines, the different risk posed by the virus and the Covid-19 disease for the life, integrity and health of the different population groups, especially for the older people, and the evolution (waves) of the pandemic itself ”, and they believe that even the doubts raised about the second dose of AstraZeneca would not have to change that criterion.

But, at the same time, they recognize that people who do not want to receive the second dose of Pfizer should be allowed to repeat with AstraZeneca «Not as an expression of any power of choice, but for the good of collective health and his own individual health. ‘

In fact, the Bioethics Committee equates the right not to be vaccinated with the right to receive a second dose of AstraZeneca. “If it has been proposed and decided that vaccination is not compulsory due to its success and in the best protection of the health of the community, it can, ethically, be accepted that, in protection of the same collective health, and even in this case, of individual health, to allow the individual who rejects the second dose with mRNA vaccine, to be finally vaccinated with Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca), provided, obviously, that this vaccine is available ”.

The experts also consider “Ethically and legally recommended” that people who decide to repeat AstraZeneca “sign a specific informed consent protocol” documenting both their refusal to the second dose of Pfizer and that they “have sufficient information on the risk of thrombosis syndrome with thrombocytopenia” associated with AstraZeneca.