Following the COP27 climate conference, representatives from around the world gathered in Montreal this week for the COP15 dedicated to biodiversity. Scientists say leaders face a crucial challenge: agreeing on a common path to safeguard biodiversity by 2030, in order to preserve plant and animal life and help combat climate imbalance.

Wildlife populations have decreased by 69% globally in the last 50 years, says the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in a report published last October.

In parallel, land degradation, including deforestation, soil erosion and loss of natural areas, now affects up to 40% of the land on the planet and half of humanity, according to the UN.

These alarming figures are the backdrop for the COP15 conference on biodiversity that began on December 7 in Montreal, Canada, with an ambitious goal: to agree on a new global framework to safeguard the natural world.

“The stakes are high: we are currently experiencing a biodiversity crisis,” says Philippe Grandcolas, an entomologist and research director at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

“Biodiversity is essential for human survival. It ensures that we can feed ourselves, have access to clean water and plays an important role in our health. But above all, biodiversity plays an indispensable role in the stability of the planet”, she adds.

Currently, 70% of the world’s ecosystems are in a state of degradation, largely due to human activity. A rate of decline described as “unprecedented and dangerous” by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

In addition, more than 1 million species are in danger of extinction. Vertebrates, which include mammals, fish, birds, reptiles, and amphibians and make up five percent of all animal species, are especially threatened.

“Our previous report found that there was a 68% drop among the total vertebrate population” over 50 years, says Pierre Cannet, director of advocacy and campaigns for WWF France.

By 2022 that figure has risen to 69%. “Losing one percent in two years is huge. For species that already have small populations, it could mean extinction,” says Cannet.

Climate imbalance: a rising threat

According to IPBES, the most important driver of the “biodiversity crisis” is the change in the way land is used and the fragmentation of natural space, most often due to agriculture. This is followed by overfishing, hunting and poaching. There is a tie for third place between climate imbalance, pollution and invasive species.

“In most cases, there are multiple factors at play (…) But climate imbalance is becoming the most important threat. The more it intensifies, the more it disturbs ecosystems and has an impact on flora and fauna,” says Grandcolas.

There are many examples of this impact. In the last 30 years, elephant populations in African forests have been reduced by 86%.

The main causes are poaching and the black market, which kill between 20,000 and 30,000 elephants a year, according to WWF.

However, the repeated cycles of drought and floods are also having an impact on access to fresh water, a vital resource for the species, since each animal consumes around 150 to 200 liters per day. Without it, their survival is in jeopardy.

Similarly, leatherback populations in Suriname have seen their populations drop by 95% in 20 years. This is partly due to the destruction of their habitat caused by human intervention and illegal fishing.

But climatic instability is also disrupting their reproductive rates, as rising sea levels have destroyed and disrupted turtle nesting beaches.

A leatherback turtle (Dermochelys coriacea) digging a nest on the beach of Trinidad.

© Konrad Wothe/WWF

mass deaths

“Currently, there are some species that are classified with climate change as the reason for their extinction,” says Camille Parmesan, CNRS research director and author of the first report of its kind on the links between climate change and biodiversity, produced by IPBES and the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2021.

However, this is the reason for the disappearance of Bramble Cay melomys: “a species of small rodent that lived on the small islands between Australia and Papua New Guinea. Scientists have shown that their disappearance was due to the fact that their habitat was submerged (by the sea)”, says Parmesan.

“We have also verified the disappearance of 92 species of amphibians, killed by the growth of a type of fungus. We have evidence that it developed due to climatic instability that modified ecosystems and created the right conditions for it to thrive.”

The number of species officially classified as extinct due to climate instability may be low, but the increase in extreme weather events is causing mass deaths among mammals, birds, fish and trees.

“In Australia, we counted 45,000 flying fox (a type of bat) deaths in a single day during a heat wave,” says Parmesan.

In France, record summer heat in 2022 caused temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea to rise to levels that killed thousands of fish and shellfish.

However, the disappearance of species is not the only consequence of climate change. “We can also add behavioral changes, in particular migrations induced by climatic modifications (…) Certain species try to move to new habitats that are more favorable, but this can cause even more disturbances in the ecosystems,” adds Parmesan.

biodiverse carbon storage

The reduction of biodiversity also has multiple consequences on human life. In some parts of the world, it can disrupt economies that depend on fishing or hunting and negatively impact the tourism industry.

“It is a vicious circle. Biodiversity is a victim of global warming, but it is also one of the main tools to fight against it”, highlights Sébastien Barot, a researcher at the French public research institution Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD).

From plant life to animal species, individual elements of the natural world help regulate and maintain the environment as a whole. “Water and soil play a role in filtering pollution, and bumblebees are essential for plant reproduction,” Bardot stresses.

Latin America is the region that has suffered the greatest loss in terms of biodiversity. © Esteban Vega / WWF

But when one element is compromised, the rest can suffer as well. “The survival of the planet depends on a good balance (…) Imagine a group of frogs that die suddenly in a habitat. As insignificant as it may seem, it will have an impact: by disappearing they change the conditions of the environment. This could allow the development of other species, damage plant life, and lead to the progressive destruction of the ecosystem, which will no longer be able to play its role as a climate regulator,” Grandcolas asserts.

In no situation is this more evident than in carbon storage. Scientists estimate that land and sea currently absorb almost 50% of the CO2 created by human activity. “Forests, wetlands, mangroves and even deep water are true C02 sinks. When they disappear, the emissions are released into the atmosphere”, explains Barot.

Consequently, “when we see a forest burn, we are seeing a carbon sink disappear (…) In this way, the presence of plant life has an obvious impact on the climate,” says Grandcolas.

Two crises, one solution?

Experts agree on the need to simultaneously address the climate crisis and the biodiversity crisis.

“We tend to treat them as separate entities, but they go hand in hand (…) They must be seen as a joint struggle with equal importance. For this to happen, we must give nature the space it deserves”, says Grandcolas.

Scientists and WWF have called for more nature-based solutions to both problems. One of the most prominent is the increase in protected habitats, which currently account for 17% of the land and 8% of the oceans globally.

“We need to increase that to 30-50 percent of the planet,” Grandcolas points out. A significant step toward this goal, he adds, would be better global policies to combat deforestation, since preserving forests has the potential to both protect biodiversity and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Photograph showing Palo Verde National Park, in San José, Costa Rica. © Jeffrey Arguedas / EFE

“There are also many things to consider in terms of agriculture (…) We need agricultural systems that are more durable, such as the development of agroecology and agroforestry. We can improve the management of cultivated land and limit the use of fertilizers, which would help both biodiversity and the climate,” says Barot.

“Protection alone is no longer enough. 70% of the land is now in a degraded state (…) It is essential to implement stronger policies to restore ecosystems. That would allow us to recreate habitats for animals and plants, and the climate benefits would follow,” adds Parmesan.

For this to be successful, a holistic approach is needed. “It makes no sense to plant trees simply to offset carbon emissions (…) It must be done with respect for the balance in the ecosystem. Large plantations full of monocultures are not good for biodiversity or for the climate because they are more vulnerable to climatic risks”, says Parmesan.

The three scientists estimate that nature-based solutions could provide around a third of the climate mitigation measures needed, even if other steps such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions must come from changes in human behaviour.

Many of these solutions are under discussion at the COP15 biodiversity conference. Even so, other issues to be defined, such as financing, may dominate the discussion.

With the support of 22 other countries, Brazil has requested that rich nations provide “at least $100 billion per year until 2030” to developing nations to finance nature protection initiatives. The request has not yet received a response.

This article was adapted from its English version