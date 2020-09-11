#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

It’s a staggering figure: in less than 50 years, the world has lost 68% of its wild animals. This is the conclusion of the World Wide Fund for Nature. Journalist Valérie Heurtel points out that even sparrows tend to be less numerous than in the past: “Thirty years ago, they were everywhere, in town, in gardens. Today, 6 out of 10 sparrows have disappeared. We also lost half of the butterflies.“

Accelerating disappearances

The journalist also notes that there is an acceleration of this dramatic phenomenon. For example, there were 50,000 egg-laying times per season of leatherback turtles that came to the beaches in Guyana. Now, the figure hardly rises to 200. The causes are obvious: man currently cultivates a third of the planet and destroys the habitat of species; forests are razed and 70% of wetlands have unfortunately been filled in. A situation that should alert the highest.