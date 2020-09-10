#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted web site?

Biodiversity is a significant topic for the way forward for the planet. And, though efforts are being made globally, the World Broad Fund for Nature (WWF) is sounding the alarm in its newest report: two-thirds of wildlife has disappeared in lower than fifty years. Extra particularly, between 1970 and 2016, populations of vertebrate animals fell by 68%. In France, the causes are a number of.

“It will be the destruction of environments within the first place, and the destruction of wetlands“, explains Arnaud Gauffier, program director for WWF France. Within the areas of the Americas and the Caribbean, the scenario is much more dramatic: the invertebrate inhabitants has decreased by 94%. Nevertheless, Yunne Shin, researcher in marine ecology on the Analysis Institute for Growth, notes that decision-makers and most of the people are more and more conscious of the challenges of biodiversity.