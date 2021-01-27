#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

The government has just launched a plan to replant 7,000 kilometers of hedges in two years in order to safeguard biodiversity. Hazelnut trees, hawthorns, intertwined shrubs … Hedges as in the past take root again at Trédaniel (Côtes-d’Armor), in the Breton countryside. For more than ten years, Madeleine Valo, farmer, has replanted these hedges on land belonging to her parents. She is convinced of their benefits. “The hedges limit erosion, it brings flora, fauna, lots of small insects which are useful”, she explains.

Returning insects and birds

Thierry Guéhenneuc, agricultural technician, supported Madeleine Valo in her project. It helps farmers to reforest their plots within the Terres et Bocages collective. 50 years ago, everywhere in France, hedges were gradually destroyed in the name of agricultural productivity. It was then necessary to pull up the trees to make room for mechanization. Today, the return of hedges in the French landscape should notably sign the return of larger populations of insects and birds in the countryside.

