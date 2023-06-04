In order for Germany to be better able to cope with the consequences of climate change, it needs networked semi-natural areas. Environment Minister Steffi Lemke therefore wants to better protect ecosystems – but getting there is difficult.

BGerman Environment Minister Steffi Lemke and Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing form a reliable pair of opponents in the traffic light coalition: in the dispute over combustion engines that are fueled with e-fuels, in the conflict over nuclear power or in the dispute over a speed limit and the construction of new motorways. It always seems to get stuck. In fact, however, the Greens politician has more in common with her FDP cabinet colleague than one might initially think. Wissing has inherited a dilapidated road and rail network that he needs to repair. But not only the gray, technical infrastructure is crumbling. The “green” infrastructure, for which Lemke is responsible, is in a desolate state or has to be developed at all.

While companies and citizens feel the deficits of the road and rail network every day in the form of traffic jams, diversions, train cancellations and delays, green infrastructure is a niche topic. The realization that networked natural and semi-natural areas and green spaces are indispensable – and not only for nature-loving romantics – is only slowly gaining acceptance. Without green infrastructure there is not enough space for biological diversity and thus for the numerous services of nature on which mankind depends: water resources, fertile soil, the pollination of plants and natural protection against extreme weather events.