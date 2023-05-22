Dhe latest addition to Frankfurt’s lodging industry offers a five-star standard thanks to a protected environment including power supply in the form of an electric fence, room service with familiar-smelling nesting material and a high-quality range of catering from local, seasonal production. Nevertheless, one could describe the hamster hotel as a real shithole. In view of the target group, this is not a contradiction, but another sign of luxury. The field hamsters that move in here find pre-drilled cave entrances.

In a field behind the Bickelhof in Bergen-Enkheim, the working group for the protection of field hamsters from the Hessian Society for Ornithology and Nature Conservation (HGON) released the first seven of a total of 13 field hamsters into the wild on Monday together with the Lower Nature Conservation Authority of the City of Frankfurt. The date was chosen with care, because May 22nd is Biodiversity Day. And the European hamster is one of the 59 “Frankfurt types of responsibility” that enjoy top protection priority for the city.

The two-hectare area run by the Bickelhof farmer as a hamster hotel offers plenty of space for single rooms. They are also necessary, as Julia Heinze from the working group knows: “Hamsters are absolute loners.” The electric fence around the field provides protection against foxes. Because the hamsters would have a life expectancy of two to three years in nature, explains the veterinarian. On the other hand, they have the thankless job of prey in the cycle of life.



Veterinarian Julia Heinze from the European Hamster Protection Working Group releasing the female European Hamster Lilly.

:



Image: Frank Röth



Only female animals are released on this day. In a way, this serves to protect bachelors. A burrow has been discovered in the area in which a single male hamster lives. “He should get a chance with our females,” says Heinze. Compared to the well-fed males from the breeding station in Langgöns, the hand-to-mouth contemporary from the wild would probably look like a linnet. Hamster women are not to be impressed with that.







Protection from danger from above

Field hamsters are generally larger than indoor hamsters. They’re more like guinea pigs. “Our largest male is 35 centimeters tall and weighs 642 grams,” says Valentina Baumtrog. The biologist from HGON is now busy with one of the females. Ilse is placed in an open-bottomed cage over one of the holes. Actually, she should stay there for now. “It protects against danger from above.” But Ilse doesn’t care. It’s already rustling through wheat, oats and the blue-violet blooming phacelia. Nevertheless, thanks to a transmitter, she is still under observation, as revealed by a flexible wire, the antenna. “That’s why we call them our Teletubbies,” says Baumtrog.

Five of the 13 Bergen-Enkheimer hamsters have transmitters, all of which have an implanted chip. They are caught once a month. If there are any without a chip, they are descendants. In a resettlement project in Langgöns, the twelve animals soon had 46 offspring, says the biologist.

The change from a former agricultural pest to a protected species has to do with the fact that it has become rare. “All of Frankfurt north of the Main used to be field hamster country,” says the head of the lower nature conservation authority, Volker Rothenburger. Now there is this one building. Most recently, 240 burrows and thus just as many animals were counted in Zeilsheim. The population has collapsed completely. Whether because of the consecutive dry years or because all the fields were harvested at the same time, one cannot say. In any case, the farmer leaves the grain in the hamster hotel until the end of September in a hamster-friendly manner.