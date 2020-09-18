#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

It is a catastrophic situation affecting part of Brazil. For months, formidable fires have ravaged part of the Pantanal, a wetland mainly located on Brazilian territory. So far, 15% of this area has gone up in smoke. However, this wildlife sanctuary is home to at least 3,500 species of plants, 656 species of birds, 325 of fish and 159 of mammals.

A disaster for biodiversity

“I had no idea of ​​the environmental impact of a fire. I imagined… But having it, it changed my whole perception. Seeing dead animals, 25-meter-high fires coming in with no possible way out is something that changes you completely“Says Eduarda Fernandes, tourist guide. Fortunately, volunteers made up of guides, veterinarians, biologists or even students are mobilizing to save all these animals in great danger.