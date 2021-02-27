A new chair in biodiversity has just been inaugurated at the Collège de France. A first for the Institution. It was entrusted, for one year, to Chris Bowler, specialist in marine plants and diatoms, and coordinator of the Tara Ocean project. The biologist returns for “L’Humanité Dimanche” on the biodiversity crisis and on the role of scientists in society to face it.

What does a chair in biodiversity at the Collège de France mean, what meaning should be given to this approach?

Chris Bowler The first initiative of this type dates back to 1774, with the chair of natural history. The most recent is the annual chair in sustainable development, brilliantly held by Gilles Bœuf in 2013-2014. The chair installed this February 2021 clearly responds to a very strong demand from society. The biodiversity crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time. It is of great concern to the younger generations in particular. We have to find solutions. Scientists have a very strong social responsibility in this regard. The Collège de France will thus give a leading echo to the work of the researchers who will be invited to occupy it each year.

What is biodiversity ?

Chris Bowler It is the set of organisms that live in a given place, and the relationship they have to their environment. Thus, in a forest, it is trees, plants, animals but also everything in the subsoil, worms, fungi and other micro-organisms.

Biodiversity is about the variety of life on earth, in all its forms and dimensions. It depends on other organisms, on the physical environment, on the geoclimatic conditions in which it is deployed. She interacts with them. We then speak of ecosystems.

Biodiversity represents the collective “knowledge” acquired by species that have evolved over millions of years, on how to survive in the widely varying conditions on Earth. Biodiversity has changed dramatically since life first developed on Earth around 3.5 billion years ago. It is estimated that 4 billion species have evolved, most of them long extinct.

Where is the state of knowledge on the subject?

Chris Bowler We have already identified millions of species. But our estimates are still very rudimentary when it comes to the total number of organisms we share the planet with. We have more or less correct figures for animals, for birds. On the other hand, the census of plants and insects is incomplete. Tropical forests are difficult to study. Our knowledge of marine species remains very fragmented because oceanic environments are difficult to access and most of the organisms that live there are microscopic. We are also far from the account when it comes to the smallest organisms: fungi, worms, protists (unicellular organisms), bacteria, viruses.

Do you join those who think we are threatened by a 6th mass extinction?

Chris Bowler The environmental damage is very clear. We estimate that it will be extinct in about 250-500 years. It’s not tomorrow but it’s not far. There is a real urgency. We must react now.

Each of the “five great mass extinctions” known in the past is defined as a short period (less than a million years) during which more than 75% of the species recorded in the fossil collection have disappeared. The last and most famous great extinction occurred at the end of the Cretaceous, 66 million years ago. She has seen 6 to 8 species out of 10 disappear, mostly dinosaurs.

Even before the industrial era, human activity had an impact on biodiversity and its environment.

The way we perceive our environment has changed dramatically over time. For nearly two millennia, the Western world has lived with the dogma of the sacred immutability of species created by God. Then, thanks to the geological analysis of the rocks, we were able to have a first idea of ​​the age of our planet, more than 4.5 billion years. We have also learned that once dominant species have disappeared, while others have appeared over time. It was a real conceptual earthquake, a radical change of paradigm.

Today, environmental damage is caused by man, who has become a real planetary power. This is the problem. Even before the industrial era, human activity had an impact on biodiversity and its environment. We have multiple examples of extinction of megafauna since the appearance of man, as was the case with the mammoth. We really have to think about how to change our society so that we can live in harmony with our environment.

Some think that we have warned a lot about global warming and even started to act, but not enough, on the collapse of biodiversity, which is nevertheless significant of environmental damage. What do you think ?

Chris Bowler It is true that there has been a lot of emphasis on global warming in recent years. The two subjects are two sides of the same crisis. Biodiversity interacts with the climate. This may not be sufficiently understood. Life is not simply a passive target for the impact of climate change. Life participates in the climate system. It is an integral part of the Earth system and determines how it works.

Take the example of plants. They use CO2 from the atmosphere, generate biomass, from which we obtain our food, and oxygen that we breathe. Plants therefore have a very important role. Phytoplankton (microscopic plants) in the ocean have the same function of capturing CO2, it generates organic matter that feeds food chains. It represents two thirds of the ocean’s biomass. It can be considered as its survival system, just as the human microbiota participates in our state of health. There are very close links between life and climate.

Do you agree that we have ten years to put the brakes on the process that risks bringing us to a point of no return? If so, what should be done and how?

Chris Bowler Ten years is a good indicative target so that we can react quickly. The situation is alarming due to the rapidity of climate change induced by human activity and the speed at which natural habitats are being destroyed. The Covid-19 pandemic reminds us of this dramatically.

But ten years is too long for cycles and political alternations, which are on average five years. This is one of the reasons why the environmental crisis is not being treated as it should be. Even in the health crisis that we are going through, with these thousands of deaths, politicians find it difficult to manage. I only hope that we learn to translate scientific knowledge into political action better than we did during this pandemic.

What can scientists do to make politicians react faster and act better?

Chris Bowler Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a dialogue between politicians and scientists. It must be maintained. But we see that it does not work very well. Science is moving step by step. She asks questions, she establishes hypotheses before coming to an understanding. Politics, on the other hand, needs to take decisions quickly. But this is not the only reason for the difficult dialogue between science and politics.

What is striking in France is the lack of investment in basic research over the past twenty years. We are seeing the consequences today. For example, France does little sequencing of Sars-CoV-2 strains. This sequencing is however very important to identify the variants. Science must aim for a pace of scientific discovery that exceeds that of catastrophes.

Scientists are currently in high demand. Yet surveys show a drop in citizens’ confidence in them. How to explain this? What can be done to restore this confidence?

Chris Bowler The problem is that often scientists speak individually. There should be more media presence on the part of benchmark institutions. Opinions and analyzes by Inserm, the Institut Pasteur, the CNRS, and other establishments, via their representatives, would have more legitimacy and credibility. In France, we see very few expressing themselves.

We need more scientists in politics. Society is aware of the issue of the representation of women, of visible minorities. For a better representation of scientists, higher education must develop interdisciplinary training that covers the hard sciences (physics, chemistry, biology, etc.), the social and human sciences. Current education is too compartmentalized. However, it must promote knowledge sharing on societal and environmental issues. It is easier for students to change disciplines or to take more than one. We must therefore invest in higher education that is more transversal.

Let us not forget the opportunities to celebrate science as well. In the case of Covid, we must salute the speed with which scientific advances have made it possible to generate vaccines. It is a victory for science. This example shows that scientists have a key role to play in our society. This is not sufficiently evident.

How can science contribute to the realization that humans are only one part of biodiversity?

Chris Bowler It will first be necessary to explain why man has a power of destruction equivalent to those which caused massive extinctions in the past. Humans have acted in a relationship of domination, of power, as if they did not need nature, the environment. Yet biodiversity provides them with immeasurable services. The goods provided by ecosystems are our food, the air we breathe. It’s life. We are part of this world, we are not detached from it.

Perhaps the Covid pandemic will raise awareness? This tiny virus, one of the simplest living things we know, has managed to put us on our knees on a global scale. It means that we are not that powerful. We also need art and culture, poets and artists to re-establish the links between our society and nature. The task is not just for scientists. It is a civic mission that concerns us all.