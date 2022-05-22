It’s May. We turn on the lawnmower to make our garden tidy and prepare a beautiful green carpet, clean and tidy. But what actually happens when we do it? Are we sure that this “English lawn” is what Nature needs? And why have several researchers in England launched the “No Mow May” campaign?

An action so common and usual, in spring, as that of cutting the grass can actually cause serious damage to biodiversity and the survival of many animals.

In fact, among the blades of grass, the life of hundreds of different species is enclosed, species that find food and shelter in our meadows. Butterflies, bees, crickets, green lizards, frogs, small mammals, passerines, species which in turn will feed other animals in the magnificent and rhythmic ecosystemic balance of the circle of life.

In short, what for us is an undisciplined garden, for billions of animals is home, and for Nature it is life! The Plantlife association has conducted scientific research in which it was found that simple changes in mowing can produce nectar ten times more abundantly for bees and other pollinators. The statistics on the loss of flower meadows are shocking: some 7.5 million acres have been lost and the data on wildlife loss is no better. A study published in the journal Nature Communications shows that many pollinating insects are in decline and according to research from the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature), 30% of known arthropod species are at risk of extinction and the cause is destruction. of habitats. Between 1980 and 2013, every square kilometer in the UK lost an average of 11 species of bees and hoverflies. The reasons for this are the use of insecticides, habitat loss and an overall reduction in biodiversity. As such, international researchers argue that people’s private gardens can play a key role in reversing this trend. And it would take very little: every slightest effort can have a big impact, just think that for example only eight dandelion flowers are needed to produce enough nectar and feed an adult bee while it carries out its pollination mission. We think on a large scale the impact that unmowed lawns can have on the ecosystem and the health of the environment.

The benefits of flowering lawns do not end there, in fact according to some studies, the uncut grass keeps the soil at 19.5 ° C, the 10 cm cut grass maintains the soil temperature at 24.5 ° C while the grassless soil rises to over 40 ° C and in light of the immense problem of climate change, these data on climate mitigation cannot go unnoticed.

So how to behave with your lawn?

There is no need to stop mowing completely! Mowing the lawn, yes, but conscientiously and sparingly. For botanist Trevor Dines, it’s about changing the way we all think about managing our gardens. “It’s time for people to relax a little,” he says. «Avoiding obsessive mowing means that instead of a monotonous monoculture of green concrete, your garden will be lush and full of interest. I don’t think people realize how bio-different our lawns can be ».

The important thing is to alternate areas with relatively short grass to areas reserved for longer grass where floral diversity abounds. This allows different flowers and plants to host different animals and to create a mini-jungle to house many small creatures and where sparrows and goldfinches can come to feed on the seeds. Herbs will lose their seeds, wildflowers will blossom and provide nectar, while longer stems will create a sheltered microclimate. We also avoid using brush cutters, as they can injure hedgehogs, frogs and other animals. To have a greater positive impact on wildlife, you should not mow your lawn until early July and then mow normally once a month until the grass stops growing in late autumn. Cutting the grass, leaving about 5 cm only once a month, in fact, encourages the maximum number of flowers to grow in the lawn.

To help insects, and therefore the entire ecosystem, we can also build or buy “bugs-hotels”, that is, insect houses where they can shelter from the weather, the cold and nest. These are very simple constructions: from hollow bricks, to bamboo canes, perforated sticks or layers of cardboard. In addition, we can also plant flowers and plants that can feed insects. For example, for butterflies: Nettle, Wild carrot, Dandelion, Thistles, Viperine grass, Centauree, Grasses, Romice, Wild fennel, Ginestrino, Buddleia, Lantana, Lavender, Rosemary, Oregano, Thyme, Santolina, Verbena, Sedum da fiore, Marjoram and Mint. And for bees: Rosemary, Dandelion, Sage, Clover, Lavender, Echinacea, Yarrow, Sunflower, Clover, Calendula, Mallow, Jerusalem artichoke and Chrysanthemum.

So let’s learn to live with those little animals that are punctually crushed, killed and removed. We learn to know them and respect them in their uniqueness and instead of cutting lawns, we plant flowers. Instead of chasing away bugs, we build hotels for them.

* Chiara Grasso is an ethologist and president of Eticoscienza

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here)Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Biodiversity and nature, pay attention to how to mow the lawn: there is a world of animals among the blades of grass

– Max’s incredible story: the cat kidnapped by the Russians in Ukraine ends up in Belarus. But he runs away and hugs the owner again in the Czech Republic

– “Say hello to grandmother”, the dog’s reaction in front of the coffin moves everyone at the funeral (and not only)

– Seagull and cat form an unlikely friendship by sharing food

– A dog is stuck on the tracks, two boys are run over and killed by the train as they try to save him

– Too many birds killed, domestic cats in Walldorf end up in home lockdown until late August

– The dog Eva saves the owner from a puma attack: “He is a hero, I owe him my life”

– The drama of the little Ragù, mauled and killed by a large dog out of control

– The happy ending story of the dog Zelda, the sad princess has found her castle made of love

– A rare golden cat spotted in Tibet, it is a larger feline than the domestic cat

– Dog Adoption Story: Alice, her fear of love and her heart repaired

– Captured a snapping turtle in the fountain of an apartment building in Rome: “He was about to bite my daughter’s hand”

– 5-year-old boy throws himself into the pool to save the drowning puppy dog

– A woman risks losing the use of her finger after being bitten by the cat she tried to save

– The Sicilian dwarf elephant lived up to 70 years

– Covid, search dogs find infected passengers at the airport: as effective as tampons

– Manchester shock: postman kicks a family dog ​​during a delivery in front of the young owner

– Fedez: “There is a pigeon stuck on my terrace”, the Enpa intervenes and saves the bird

– They draw their lost dog and offer a reward of one euro, the tender appeal of two little girls has been granted

– Light pollution threatens migratory birds: bewildered, crash into buildings or become prey

– The story of Buddy, the cat who with his will to live saved many hopeless animals

– A Japanese study: “Cats that live together are recognized by name”

– Dog bows and “smiles”, a study on the Czechoslovakian wolf reveals the language of four-legged friends

– 4-year-old girl hides her dog Billy: she wanted to take her puppy to school

– Farewell to Tigrotto, the famous cat of illustrated books so loved by children

– Dachshund dog thrown off an overpass in Lecce: “It’s very serious”. It is a hunt for the perpetrators of the cruel act

– Igor’s escape from Mariupol, 225 kilometers on foot with the dog Zhu-Zhu trying to be “invisible” among the Russian checkpoints

– The dog Max protects and saves the owner suffering from Alzheimer’s who disappeared from home for three days

– Farewell to Nepal, the record-breaking mountaineer dog who had climbed the 4500 meters of Monte Rosa

– They wake up in bed with a dog that isn’t theirs and they’ve never seen before

– A wolf in the square in the Treviso area, ethologists reassure: it does not attack humans

– Trafficking of dogs from Hungary, in two months they sell 70 puppies: 4 on trial in Trieste

– Trentino, the former president and manager acquitted for the death of KJ2: the bear was responsible for two attacks

– The custodians of the Su Pallosu cat oasis end up on trial in Oristano

– Lazio’s first yes to cemeteries for dogs, cats and other pets. Now it’s up to Parliament

– Belgium, the dog eats and tears 1100 euros. The National Bank reimburses it

– Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is increasingly at risk: mass bleaching of 91 percent of shoals

– Green Hill Beagle dogs, vet and employees acquitted on appeal

– He killed his wife and dog, sentenced to 16 years

– The Black dog, his journey to the afterlife and his return to life

– The new life of Duke, the six month old dog found buried by garbage bags in a dumpster

– Here is the “sub” spider, it hides underwater for up to 30 minutes

– They met thanks to their dogs, the couple wanted all five of them at their wedding

– The cat mom loses her kittens but gives her love to the little dogs

– The cat Miska is accused and fined for wandering too much, his owner compensated with 125 thousand dollars

– Ukraine, the “mine sniffer” dog Patron received a medal from Zelensky: he identified over 200 explosive devices left on the ground

– The story of Fabiana and Frodo, mother dog and puppy found sleeping alone on the asphalt

– In Como, a 90-year-old falls into the garden, her dogs Blu and Balù manage to raise the alarm

– Swine fever, Costa: the priority is to reduce the wild boar population. Animal rights activists: the problems are waste

– Ukraine, the “mine sniffer” dog Patron received a medal from Zelensky: he identified over 200 explosive devices left on the ground

– In California, the sale of fois gras has been banned since 2012, but a court approves its import from other states

– “Stray dogs cost 80-100 million euros a year. We must understand that dogs and cats are a resource “

– Dog Ben eats 16 golf balls, vets operate him and save his life

– Cat strokes the belly of the pregnant owner and since that day he has never left her

– Dog found tied to a fire hydrant with a backpack full of toys and a heartbreaking letter from the owner