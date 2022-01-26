The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) published this Wednesday, January 26, a list of 224 new species of animals and plants discovered in the Greater Mekong region, a biodiversity zone shared between Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam. .

This is good news for the world’s biodiversity. A total of 224 new species of flora and fauna were discovered by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The organization included in its catalog 224 new species of fauna and flora that were discovered in the Asian region of the Greater Mekong, among them, a monkey with white eyes, a newt with devil horns and a bamboo resistant to water scarcity.

WWF highlights in its annual report the discovery of a new mammal, 35 reptiles, 17 amphibians, 16 fish and 155 plants and trees in this area of ​​great biodiversity that includes Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

View of the Megophrys frigida, one of the 224 new species of fauna and flora found in the Greater Mekong region, revealed this Wednesday, January 26, 2022 by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). © WWF / EFE

“The Greater Mekong region is still at the forefront of (species) discovery, but these findings highlight that we are losing and destroying natural habitat, and an unsustainable trade in wildlife,” the environmental organization said.

Despite the “intense threat” of habitat loss, WWF has found 3,000 new species in the region since 1997.

New natural discoveries, under continuous threats

Within the species of fauna found, the environmental organization assures that the white-eared monkey, baptized as Popa langur in reference to the extinct volcano of Mount Popa, lives in constant threat due to hunting and deforestation in the areas where it lives.

Ecologists found it thanks to camera traps placed in 2018 and now they assure that there could be between 200-250 copies of this animal spread over four remote areas, especially in the central plain of Myanmar.

“We have to work together and quickly to conserve the wildlife and habitat that makes this region unique, to ensure that new species continue to be discovered,” WWF said.

View of Tylototriton phukhaensis, one of the 224 new species of fauna and flora found in the Greater Mekong region, revealed this Wednesday, January 26, 2022 by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). © WWF / EFE

Other species discovered include a rock gecko found in Thailand, a species of mulberry tree in Vietnam, and a large-headed frog in Vietnam and Cambodia that is already threatened by deforestation.

“These species are extraordinary and beautiful products of millions of years of evolution, but they are under intense threat, with many species going extinct before they are even described,” said K. Yoganand, WWF-Greater Mekong Regional Leader.

The Greater Mekong is home to some of the world’s most endangered species, constantly at risk from habitat destruction and disease from human activities. Furthermore, according to a 2021 UN report, the illegal wildlife trade in Southeast Asia increased after a temporary break in restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With EFE, Reuters and official media