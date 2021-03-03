About a fifth of the 13,842 species recorded on French territory (including overseas) are threatened. On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, Wednesday March 3, the French committee of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) unveiled the latest version of its “red list”. Since 2008, it establishes the “Degree of threat to species of flora and fauna”. But, if knowledge increases, the situation deteriorates dangerously. “For nesting birds, we had a quarter of endangered species in 2008, a third eight years later”, cites, for example, Florian Kirchner, from IUCN France. The causes of this decline are known: the use of pesticides and some land use planning resulting in the artificialization of soils. L. M.-B.