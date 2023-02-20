In the Eni distributors comes biodiesel HVOlutionobtained 100% from renewable raw materials and natural. The so-called biofuels they can still save heat engines from the cleaver of the 2035 delivered from Europe with package Fit for 55. HVOlution clean diesel is already available in 50 of Eni’s Live Stations in Italy (which will become 150 by the end of March), identifiable through theEni Live app and on the site of Eni Station.

Biodiesel Eni HVOlution

Eni’s Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) biodiesel is compatible with i diesel engines and is made from 100% renewable raw materials, i.e plant waste and residues and oils generated from crops that do not compete with the food supply chain.

HVO biodeisel consists of a blend of stable paraffins, non-hygroscopic and therefore not subject to bacterial contamination. Due to its nature, it can be mixed with fossil fuel oil in high percentages, even much higher than the 7% allowed by the European standard EN 590 for traditional biodiesel (FAME). Free of aromatics and polyaromatics, compounds with an impact from an environmental point of view, HVOlution respects the European specification EN15940 of paraffinic gas oils from synthesis or hydrotreatment (XTL).

The raw materials come from Kenya, Mozambique and Congowhere Eni is developing a network of agri-hub in which vegetable oils will be produced, which will finally be processed in the Eni refinery in Gela.

Diesel engines compatible with Eni biodiesel

The diesel engines compatible with Eni biodiesel are the latest generation ones updated such as the TDI from the Volkswagen Group 2-litre and 3-litre, 4-cylinder and V6, delivered from the end of June of 2021.

The 2-litre and 3-litre TDI engines are compatible with Eni biodiesel

They are also compatible Toyota engineswhich equip the van Proace and the Hilux pickup produced starting from the first quarter of 2023. Finally, Eni biodiesel can also be used on new diesel engines Peugeot and Citroen. The HVO enables compatible diesel engines one reduction of CO2 emissions between 70 and 95% compared to fossil fuel oil.

Where is Eni biodiesel found?

Eni biodiesel can initially be found in 50 Live Stations, which will become 150 in the month of March. fromEni Live app or on Eni site it is possible to know the exact location of the distributor that dispenses the HVOlution biodiesel.

Map of Eni distributors that supply HVOlution biodiesel

