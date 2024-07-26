Chinese Biodiesel, EU imposes duties over 36%

Starting from August 16th, the European Commission will impose customs duties ranging from 12.8% to 36.4% on biodiesel imported from China. This type of fuel is produced through the processing of non-fossil organic plant or animal materials.

In December 2023, Brussels launched an investigation following complaints from European biodiesel producers that Chinese imports were being priced too low, a marketing strategy known as “dumping.” This tactic is considered unfair because it aims to dominate the foreign market by suppressing local competition.

The specific duties foreseen are 12.8% for the EcoCeres Groupof 36.4% for the Jiaao Group and 25.4% for the Zhuoyue Group. Other producers that participated in the investigation will face a duty of 23.7%, while non-cooperating companies will face a duty of 36.4%.

According to the Commission’s estimates, the The EU biodiesel market is worth €31 billion annually of Euro and represents a renewable alternative to fossil fuels in the transport sector.

The European Biodiesel Board (EBB), whose complaint triggered the investigation, revealed that Chinese companies exported 1.8 million tonnes of biodiesel to the EU, corresponding to 90% of China’s total exports of these fuels.

The EBB denounced that the massive entry of Chinese biodiesel into the EU market had a “devastating effect” on European production, causing serious difficulties for the sector.

Examples of these repercussions include the dismissal of German workers by the Chevron Renewable Energy GroupShell’s halt in work on a biodiesel plant in the Netherlands, BP’s suspension of a project in Germany and the closure of a biorefinery from Silver Energy.