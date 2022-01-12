British startup Notpla is developing a new sustainable plastic, made from seaweed, that makes it not only biodegradable but edible. If it comes to fruition, this innovation could replace single-use plastic, one of the biggest contributors to pollution on the planet.

The products tested by the company so far include bags, cling film and delivery packaging. In all, the plastic-based coating was replaced by algae. The startup bags, called Ooho, have already been tested at sporting events, such as the London Marathon, where runners were offered energy drinks.

Other by-products from this testing process include algae paper fibers, which, according to the Design Taxi website, require 30% less cellulose pulp than regular paper. In addition, they can be used in the production of, among others, boxes and envelopes.

