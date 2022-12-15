Scientists from the Kuban State Medical University (KubGMU) have developed a technology for the production of biological implants for plastic surgery. They can be used not only for cosmetic purposes, but also for breast reconstruction or for suturing a hernia, Izvestia learned.

Unlike synthetic analogues, the development of Russian scientists takes root well in the body, is populated by its cells and eventually turns into ordinary connective tissue. And it costs 50 times cheaper than similar foreign materials, the developers say.

“The cost of the developed material, for example, 7 by 10–15 cm, is from 7,000 to 10,000 rubles. A foreign analogue of this size costs about 500,000 rubles,” said Karina Melkonyan, head of the central research laboratory of KubGMU.

According to the specialist, the basis of the implant is one of the layers of pig skin, in which DNA and all cellular structures are removed using a unique patented technique (matrix from the dermis). As a result, only a framework of collagen, the protein that forms the basis of all body tissues, remains.

This cell-free material in animals is practically no different from the human one, due to which the cells surrounding the implant easily transfer to it, which ensures high compatibility.

Such matrix-based implants are necessary for breast reconstruction in oncology, plastic surgeon Andrey Kopasov explained to Izvestia. If a silicone prosthesis is simply inserted after a mastectomy, its contours under the skin will be visible and it will be felt when touched.

