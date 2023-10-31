Biochemist Maria Kuleshova noted several ways to filter water without losing useful substances. She spoke about this on October 31 Gazeta.Ru.

“Any water contains unwanted impurities, and before pouring from the tap, it “catches” secondary contaminants,” noted the biochemist expert. Sometimes water that has not been purified has characteristics that would be difficult for any filter to cope with.

Kuleshova identifies three methods that most effectively cope with water purification: mechanical filtration, sorption and reverse ohmosis technology. Using these methods, you can remove any types of particles from water that are not dissolved in it – sand, rust, scale and clay.

According to the biochemist, one of the main problems is the high chlorine content in the water. Its content varies from 0.3 to 0.5 mg per liter of active chlorine. At the water treatment plant it is added with the expectation that after the water has passed through all the pipes, chlorine will still remain at the inlet. Active chlorine, which is present in water, is quite harmful, has an unpleasant odor and can enter into chemical reactions.

Kuleshova advises improving water and making it healthier using special filters for mineralization. There are filters on the Russian market that can dose the amount of useful substances, such as magnesium, zinc, silicates and other trace elements that can be obtained with water constantly.

As reported on October 20, scientists at Tula State University have developed devices that quickly determine the biochemical oxygen consumption index, one of the main indicators of water quality.