The Biocad company will become the manufacturer of the second Russian vaccine against coronavirus. This was announced on Monday, August 31, by the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, Denis Manturov.

According to the minister, the company was initially identified as a partner at the initial stage, when the vaccine was just being developed. TASS…

In June, the creators of the COVID-19 vaccine, employees of ZAO Biocad, received the State Prize in Science and Technology.

As the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko said earlier on Monday, vaccination of Russian citizens against coronavirus will begin in November-December.

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. The drug was developed by specialists of the Center. N. Gamalei and was named “Sputnik V”. The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation announced the launch of the vaccine into production and issued a permit for a post-registration study.

According to the Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Oleg Gridnev, the first recipients of the vaccine of the Center. Gamaleys will become health workers and the elderly. The effectiveness of the drug will be assessed based on the results of the formation of population immunity.

As of August 31, 995,319 cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia. Over the entire period, 17,176 deaths were recorded, 809,387 people recovered.

