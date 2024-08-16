Biobanks|Holvi Kuussa would replace the Viippuvuorti seed bank. Building on the Moon would take perhaps decades.

Sheet or a large vault on the Moon could store the DNA, seeds, eggs and sperm of millions of species on Earth.

Such a very cold and distant vault is suggested by the crowd Smithsonian Institution researchers.

The “lunar Noah’s ark” would be built on the Moon in a cold cave or caves that have been created by lava.

Caves are called lava tubes. Molten lava has carved them into the Moon more than three billion years ago.

The lunar vault would be powered by solar panels for maintenance.

If if the vault were to be comprehensive, it would eventually contain the genetic material of all the estimated 6.7 million known plant, animal and other species on Earth.

A proposal published by the scientific journal BioScienceand it was made by an American Smithsonian people from numerous museums.

The Smithsonian saysthat the project would preserve or back up the Earth’s biological diversity. The Smithsonian is a group of American museums and educational and research centers, all funded by the United States government.

Moon is safe and cold enough for the seeds of life. However, there are forces that could destabilize the vault.

In the moon, everything living is affected cosmic radiation of spacewhich can damage DNA.

The Moon’s gravity is less than Earth’s. Everything there seems to weigh only one-sixth of what it does on Earth. The moon also has dust that sticks everywhere on the moon.

One advantage of the moon vault is that long-term storage of genetic and other samples does not require liquid nitrogen.

The temperature of liquid nitrogen on Earth is cold enough for storage, i.e. it is minus 196 degrees Celsius.

The moon-orbiting satellite LRO has measured the moon, for example From the crater of Hermitenear the Moon’s north pole, with a temperature of minus 248 degrees Celsius.

On the moon, lava tubes or certain deep craters are permanently very cold. As such, they guarantee that the biobank samples stay cold.

At first The genetic heritage of the most endangered species on Earth would be stored in the lunar biorepository, he says Mary Hagedorn.

He is a researcher working at the Smithsonian zoos and the lead author of an article in BioScience.

“The ultimate goal would be to preserve information about most of the Earth’s species very cold,” he says website SciTechDaily.

On Earth, cryopreservation of animal cells requires liquid nitrogen, electricity and people to make sure everything works.

Each of these three parts can be disrupted on Earth. It could destroy the entire collection, says Hagedorn. That’s why he and his group started looking at the Moon.

The summit vault is not a completely safe place to store seeds.

The peaks Siemenholvi inspired the proposal for Kuu’s biobank.

More than a million frozen seed varieties have already been deposited there. The vault is located in the Arctic region at a depth of over one hundred meters. There is space for 4.5 million samples with the size of about 500 seeds.

The seed bank has copies of the world’s grain varieties. They would perhaps guarantee the biological diversity of crops if a disaster were to threaten the entire earth for some reason.

However, Holvi has encountered problems. For example, the permafrost started to melt near the vault in the spring of 2017, because the winter was warm. A flood threatened the vault.

The vault has since been blocked to prevent water leaks. However, the incident showed that even arctic and underground bunkers are exposed to environmental changes – and climate change.

The vault of the moon would be bigger and more durable than the vault of Huippuvuori.