Bio, organic or echo foods: What should we know about the meaning of these labels?

Many of us have changed our eating habits and modified our preferences in the products we consume. Beyond following a balanced diet based on fruits or vegetables, today the terms “ecological”, “organic” and “biological” and their abbreviations are fully integrated into our vocabulary. We find them on television, in advertising and, above all, in supermarkets.

Ten dishes to reconcile with the cabbage and take advantage of their benefits

According to data of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (Map), Spain allocates more than 2.6 million hectares, which represents more than 20% of the total area in Europe and 10% worldwide, to ecological production.

Data that show a boom compared to previous years, especially in products such as fruits, vegetables, olive oil and wine, which are the ones that are most valued in international markets (more than 55% of Spanish ecological production is destined to export). In the European Union, and as part of its strategy From the farm to the tablethere is a commitment to increase organic production in order that 25% of all agricultural lands are used for organic agriculture by 2030.

However, and despite these figures and upward trend in recent years of this type of products, have we stopped to think what they really mean? What are these label different, if they do?

Biological, organic and ecological, do they mean the same?

We are facing a concept that can receive several names. And it is that the three terms represent the same at least European level. And we can identify them when a product carries on the label with An image with a leaf drawn by stars on a green backgroundwith the seal of the body of the country of origin and whose image cannot be used in products containing less than 95% of ecological ingredients, according to the norm.

If we attend to Regulation 2018/84 On ecological production we will see it well, since it defines the terms such as “an integral system of agricultural management and food production that combines best practices in environmental and climate, a high level of biodiversity, […]and the application of demanding norms on animal welfare and on the production of products obtained from natural substances and processes ”.





We see that European regulations also include in the ecological term the concepts of biological and organic. And it also tells us that its abbreviations, echo and biothey can be used indistinctly in the labeling of the products. In Spain, who controls this type of food is the Autonomous Communities, which are protected by the Organic Agriculture Regulatory Commission (CRAE), which is in turn attached to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, and also includes and encompasses the three concepts on the same umbrella of the ecological, as indicated in this case the Royal Decree 1852/1993.

This specific regulation says that biological, organic and ecological can be used when talking about a product obtained without the use of synthesis chemicals and, instead, are based on sustainable agriculture and livestock practices, such as crop rotation and The use of compost and natural fertilizers. Therefore, either of the three complies with European regulations according to which pesticides, chemical or transgenic fertilizers are not allowed, in broad strokes.

What we have to worry and check, when we go to buy, is that the product in question takes the “Euro leaf” labeling, that image we were talking about before and that many of us will have seen hundreds of times on the labels of many products.

What means that a food is ecological, organic or biological

One of the first things that we must keep in mind is that any of these three denominations refers to how foods have been treated, but does not talk about their nutritional quality. Therefore, it describes food for whose production the environment and animals have been respected, although nothing is mentioned from the nutritional point of view.

Although the practices are regulated differently in each country, in general some basic principles related to health, ecology and environmental care are respected. We talk about a form of production with a vision that takes into account a wide variety of issues: the health of soils, plants, animals and consumer. The certification of organic products ensures that they have been produced and processed in accordance with specific regulations.

Thus, ecological agriculture and livestock practices include, in the European Union, crop rotation; The prohibition of the use of chemical pesticides and synthetic fertilizers, but can be used to combat pests and weeds, pesticides of natural origin, made from plants, animals or minerals; Very strict limits on the antibiotics used in cattle; The prohibition of genetically modified organisms (OMG), a rule that applies to agriculture and meat and other livestock products; The use of resources In situ for natural fertilizers and feed for animals; the breeding of livestock, outdoors and the use of organic fodder; and animal breeding practices adapted to needs.

Another key within organic farming is to respect natural cycles without artificially altering them what, at least from a theoretical point of view, contributes to greater wealth in micronutrients in products. However, as we advance before and according to the conclusions to which this reaches 55 articles reviewthere is no clear certainty that there are differences either in nutritional quality between organic or ecological and conventional agriculture.

How to prevent lentils, chickpeas and other legumes from producing gases: five kitchen tricks



While there may be small differences in nutrient content, these could be justified more for other reasons such as the existence of biological differences between products – for example, not all oranges have the same content in milligrams of vitamin C.