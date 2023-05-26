From 12 to 16 June, the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome (UCBM) is organizing an unprecedented proposal in the panorama of university Summer Schools in two separate courses to help young people discover their professional passion and consciously make the choice of their university career . This is the first Italian Summer School dedicated to Medicine together with the new Summer School dedicated to STEM disciplines (Science, Technology, Engineering with a focus on the Biomedical, Intelligent Systems, Food and Nutrition, Sustainable Development and OneHealth sectors). Thanks to a set of frontal teaching, experiential and laboratory activities, simulations of admission tests and orientation sessions for university study paths, 150 third and fourth year high school students will be able, in a single week, to delve into some scientific fields through immersive activities; attend university lectures; discover the world of scientific research by experiencing the laboratories of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome; learn about the life of the students on the university campus; understand through the tests the areas for improvement of the preparation.

For participants in the Summer School of Medicine it will also be possible to simulate the admission tests valid for enrollment in the related three degree courses available at UCBM (“Medicine and Surgery” and the two courses in English of “Medicine and Surgery” and ” MedTech”, which also allows the double degree in Medicine and Surgery and Biomedical Engineering) and get in touch with the methodologies and training courses of Cordua Srl, national leader in the preparation for Medicine entrance tests. For students in the penultimate year of high school, the STEM Summer School offers the opportunity to sit, in advance, the test valid for early admission to the three first-level degree courses in Industrial Engineering, Food and Nutrition Sciences Human and in Biomedical Engineering that open the doors to five master’s degrees active at UCBM in “Biomedical Engineering”, “Intelligent Systems Engineering”, “Chemical Engineering for Sustainable Development”, “Food and Human Nutrition Sciences”, “Food Sciences and Technologies and Supply Chain Management”. Students in the third to last year of high school will instead be able to simulate the admission tests by becoming aware of the areas for improvement in their preparation.

“In recent days, with the Romecup2023 “Advancing Technology for Humanity” event, thousands of students, attracted by the possibility of using robotics and artificial intelligence as tools for inductive orientation to the training courses of various national universities, have already populated the classrooms and laboratories of our university”, underlined Prof. Eugenio Guglielmelli, Rector of UCBM. “Thanks to the UCBM Summer Schools this year we give continuity to our idea of ​​orientation by offering an appointment where the experiential approach and the possibility are the decisive keys to an informed and successful choice”. Andrea Rossi, CEO and DG UCBM, added: “We believe that the most effective way for young people to make an informed choice about their future is to immerse them in university and professional life, helping them discover their passions. Each of our 14 degree courses has elements of great stimulus and attraction, they must be experienced and grasped live to understand them. This is also why we wanted to be the first in Italy to found a Summer School in Medicine and one in STEM. I send the same message to all young people: take some time to imagine your future and then invest in yourself to build it, dreaming big, because today you have professional opportunities of great value”.