Combining biofuels and electrification, in particular hybrid propulsion to lengthen the life of internal combustion engines. Stellantis is working on various technological solutions to expand the possibilities aimed at reducing emissions and in South America it is presenting the new Bio-Hybrid system, an architecture that combines the hybrid with alternative fuels such as ethanol. The project was previewed at the Polo Automotivo de Betim, in Minas Gerais in Brazil and was shown on three of the company’s current platforms and can be flexibly adopted on different models of the group’s brands, thus also managing to ensure an affordable transition to more sustainable mobility.

The new Stellantis Bio-Hybrid platforms

The hybrid platforms were developed by the Stellantis Tech Center in South America, in collaboration with suppliers, researchers and other partners. Work on Bio-Hybrid began last year with the creation of Bio-Electro, a platform aimed at accelerating hybridization-based propulsion technologies, combining thermal efficiency and electrification. The Bio-Hybrid technology is flexible in its application and can be fitted to various models produced by Stellantis. It is compatible with the production lines of the company’s three factories: Betim (MG), Porto Real (RJ) and Goiana (PE). There are also various applications, with the Bio-hybrid platform, Bio-hybrid e-DCT, Bio-hybrid Plug-in Hybrid and the BEV.

How does it work

In essence, this technology features a new multifunctional electrical device that replaces the alternator and starter motor. These are devices capable of supplying mechanical and electrical energy, which generate both additional torque for the vehicle’s internal combustion engine and electrical energy to charge the additional 12-volt lithium-ion battery, which works in parallel with the system conventional electric vehicle. The system generates power up to 3 kW, guaranteeing better vehicle performance and reduced fuel consumption. The Bio-Hybrid e-DCT platform is serviced by two electric motors. The first of these is the one that replaces the alternator and starter. In addition, another electric motor of larger proportions is coupled to the trans mission. A 48 Volt Li-ion battery supports the system and also powers the devices. An electronic management controls the operation between thermal, electric or hybrid modes, optimizing efficiency and economy.

Plug-ins and BEVs

The Bio-Hybrid Plug-in platform has a 380 Volt Lithium-Ion battery, recharged via a regeneration system during deceleration, powered by the vehicle’s internal combustion engine or, lastly, via an external power supply (plug-in) . The architecture also has an electric motor that delivers power directly to the car’s wheels. The system manages the operation between thermal, electric or hybrid modes, optimizing efficiency and economy. Finally, the BEV (100% Electric) architecture is fully driven by a high voltage electric motor powered by a 400 Volt rechargeable battery, via a regeneration system or via plug-in. The architecture delivers instant torque, with quick, responsive acceleration. The system has customizable sound and performance, even at low speeds.

The importance of ethanol

The combination of ethanol with electrification presents itself as a competitive alternative for the transition to low-carbon mobility: when considered in the complete life cycle of the car, the use of ethanol is extremely efficient in emissions, as sugarcane in its plant development cycle absorbs CO2, which provides about 60% of the final CO2 mitigation emitted compared to the use of gasoline.