Covering the role of Ferrari team principal is certainly a job of great prestige, as well as enormous responsibility. He knows it well Mattia Binotto, who has held the position since 7 January 2019, with the task of bringing back to Maranello those world titles that have eluded since 2007 (the last drivers’ championship with Kimi Raikkonen) and since 2008 (most recently among the constructors with the couple Felipe Massa-Kimi Raikkonen) ). Both abroad, but even more so in Italy, the Rossa is experienced as a sort of religion – like the national motor racing team – and with the public’s renewed interest in Formula 1, the mistakes made on the track between the walls, drivers and reliability woes immediately become a topic of discussion. In the age of social media, the criticisms are even more amplified and are added to those of journalists and specialized sites.

And the Ferrari 2022 season, at times inexplicable due to the mix of negative circumstances despite a decidedly competitive F1-75 – probably the fastest in the last three decades – saw the men of the Red box harshly criticized, despite the obvious change of course compared to the last two years. Asked by the British of Channel4 on the pressure on the Maranello team on the sidelines of Hungary, Mattia Binotto explained: “Expectations are always very high. It can be seen when we make mistakes – and perhaps today we have committed them, but also in the past – the judgments against us are very harsh, there are always many discussions. It is said that our team, our people are not good enough, and I don’t think that’s the case. We brought a great car to the track in the first part of the season, we also made the right decisions – I’m thinking of Austria or France. Sometimes we make correct choices, sometimes we complicate our lives, but it’s part of racing “, concluded the engineer from Reggio.