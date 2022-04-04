The growth of the Ferrari has an origin that goes far beyond this winter. This was stated by the team principal of Maranello Mattia Binottowho underlined that behind the F1-75 there is a much longer work.

In fact, the qualitative leap made by the Red team was very significant, and it is hardly credible that within a few months it has found the key to winning: “It wasn’t just winter. Such a large project takes years. We knew we had prepared well this season and worked hard as a team. But of course we couldn’t expect such a good result in the first race, we believed there were very strong teams right from the start. We know what we need to focus on in the coming months, namely the developments, the key in the second part of the championship. We are ready to fight in every race to maintain this level of performance, we believe that last year’s world champions are still the favorites.“, Binotto told the Germans of the Bild.

So, where can this Ferrari go? Red Bull remains the favorite for Binotto, but the Red Bull can be annoying in every Grand Prix, without ever giving up Mercedes for dead: “In Jeddah it didn’t end as we wanted, but we saw a great show between Leclerc and Verstappen. In the first two races we got 78 points out of 88 possible, it is certainly a significant number to be proud of. We are now in a good position to be able to compete for wins in each race“.